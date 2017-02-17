Head Preschool Teacher

Tea Tots Childcare Center

Job Location:

Tea

Job Description:

Head teacher for 3-4 year olds. Must be professional, able to communicate effectively with parents, and must love children. Previous center experience preferred as well.

The teacher will spend most of their time in the classroom. Some field trips off campus. Will work with and lead assistant teachers and guide them with curriculum. Must create lesson plans, be organized, possess excellent written & oral communication skills, be professional, be a team player and be self-motivated.

Must be punctual and reliable.

Need to be professional, courteous, have positive attitude, communicate effectively with parents and other staff.

Requirements:

CDA or Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education, Child Development or related field.

Contact Information:

Go to Teatots.com/employment tab for application forms. Send resume to teatots@iw.net