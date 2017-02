Hertting Finishing Up Great Career For USD

Greysen Hertting has made a big splash for Coyotes

by Mark Ovenden

Senior Greysen Hertting has been dominant throughout her 4-year career on the diving board for USD. She had won both the 1M and 3M events all 3 years heading into the Summit League Championships in Indianapolis this week. And USD swim coach Jason Mahowald says she’s much more than just a highly decorated athlete.