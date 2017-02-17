Learn To Curl With Sioux Falls Curling

If you’ve ever seen curling on TV and wanted to know more, or if you’re just looking for a new hobby, Sioux Falls Curling is offering an open Learn to Curl night for the public this Saturday, February 18!

This morning, KDLT’s Ahtra Elnashar headed down to the Scheels Iceplex to get a lesson in curling from some of the members of Sioux Falls Curling. One of the curlers, Morgan Weber, says it’s the perfect sport for people of all ages to play together because it doesn’t require too much athletic skill. Weber says she and her husband, who is also on the curling team, love playing because it’s a great social sport and everyone always has a good time.

People who attend the Learn to Curl night will be taught the basics of the sport on and off the ice by veteran members of Sioux Falls Curling. They suggest attendees wear clean-soled shoes, gloves and comfortable clothes -nothing too tight!

Learn to Curl will start at 5:15 p.m. and last about two hours. For more information, watch the video above or click here.