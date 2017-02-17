LifeScape is “proud” to be PBR’s official charity of choice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Professional Bull Riding, or PBR, has seen massive growth in South Dakota in the three years it’s toured in the state. In 2016, PBR added an extra competition day to the schedule in Sioux Falls because the demand for tickets was so high. This year, it’s committing to make Sioux Falls one of its anchor destinations for the future and help the city grow economically. The organization has chosen LifeScape as its official charity, and a portion of the proceeds from the three-day event will help LifeScape’s services.

Peter Nord, a development associate at LifeScape, says they are “proud” to partner with PBR. He says the money that is donated to LifeScape will help all their programs throughout the year, whether its helping those with families members who have a disability learn to help their loved one, or taking trips throughout the year with the people they support.

You can get a special ticket through LifeScape to PBR for March 31 and April 2. Use the promo code LIFE at the Premier Center Box Office or at Ticketmaster when you purchase your tickets. You can find more information about PBR and tickets here. Check out LifeScape here.