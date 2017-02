Parker Girls Impressive Against Tea Area

MaKenzie Dean leads Pheasants past Titans

by Mark Ovenden

The Parker girls basketball team finished off an impressive regular season with a 65-43 win over Tea Area Thursday night. MaKenzie Dean paced the Pheasants with 19 points and Karlee McKinney had 17 for Tea Area. Parker finishes the regular season with a 16-5 record.