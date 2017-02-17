Police Arrest Man For DWI After Being Found Passed Out In His Car

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Wednesday morning on multiple charges including DWI after being found passed out in his car in a business’s parking lot.

Police responded to call around 8:30 am. on Wednesday to a business near S Mable Ave. and S Blauvelt Ave. for a report of someone passed out in their car.

Once police arrived they found a passed out person in the front seat of his car. It was initially thought that he was suffering from a medical condition leading to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus to respond to the scene. It was later determined that he was passed out and groggy as a result of something he had consumed.

Ahmed Ibar, a 20-year-old Sioux Falls resident, was arrested on multiple charges including: DWI, possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to register as a sex offender.