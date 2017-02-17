Police Asking For Public’s Help Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Falls Police Department is seeking assistance from the Public in locating a missing juvenile, Teanna VanHeerde. Teaanna is a 14 year old female, 5’9”, 160 pounds, with short red hair.

Teanna left from her south central residence in the early evening hours of Feb 11th around 7 PM. She was observed at a business in the 3200 Block of S. Minnesota with another female that was described as being a “Native or Hispanic”.

The two girls entered a small red sedan and left the area. Police reviewed the associated video and were unable to develop additional leads. Police have also followed up on numerous other leads which have yielded no new or verifiable information. Family is concerned about Teanna’s well-being due to the fact that she did not take her prescription medication with her.

Please contact 911 or the Police non-emergency line (367-7000) if you have information regarding Teanna’s whereabouts.