PT Office Administrative Assistant
Unclaimed Freight Furniture (01)
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Unclaimed Freight Furniture is now accepting applications for a Part-Time OFFICE Administrative Assistant for our Sioux Falls, SD location!
The Administrative Assistant provides a broad variety of vital administrative and staff support services for our Store Manager and Design Professionals/Sales Associates.
Responsibilities:
• Organizing office operations and procedures
• Cash handling & customer checkout
• Bookkeeping
• Correspondence
• Report preparation
• Customer service
Schedule:
Two days a week (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)
Every other weekend (Saturday 10:00 AM- 6:00 PM & Sunday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
All of our part-time position come with excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!
Requirements:
• Detail-oriented
• General office experience
• Proficient computer skills, especially Microsoft Office
• Excellent communication skills both verbally and written
• Customer-service oriented
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply in person at 6600 W. 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers
EOE