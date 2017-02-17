PT Office Administrative Assistant

Unclaimed Freight Furniture (01)

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Unclaimed Freight Furniture is now accepting applications for a Part-Time OFFICE Administrative Assistant for our Sioux Falls, SD location!

The Administrative Assistant provides a broad variety of vital administrative and staff support services for our Store Manager and Design Professionals/Sales Associates.

Responsibilities:

• Organizing office operations and procedures

• Cash handling & customer checkout

• Bookkeeping

• Correspondence

• Report preparation

• Customer service

Schedule:

Two days a week (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)

Every other weekend (Saturday 10:00 AM- 6:00 PM & Sunday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

All of our part-time position come with excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!

Requirements:

• Detail-oriented

• General office experience

• Proficient computer skills, especially Microsoft Office

• Excellent communication skills both verbally and written

• Customer-service oriented

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at 6600 W. 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE