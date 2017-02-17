Sales Professional/Design Associate

Unclaimed Freight Furniture (01)

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Are you passionate about interior design and are a professional people-person? Do you desire to work in an environment that fosters and develops your entrepreneurial skills so you can become the very best at what you do? If your answer is yes, the Unclaimed Freight Furniture Sales Team is for you!

Our Sales Professional have an excellent eye for detail and will not only educate their clients on our furniture, but will also help design their living space to make their house feel more like a home. We have an extensive training program that will thoroughly educate you on the different types of furniture, and accessories available to you. You will also be taught how to effectively communicate with your clients and properly manage your book of business with the highest integrity.

Responsibilities:

• Utilize our proven sales process to discover each client’s unique desires.

• Maintain a strong knowledge of showroom layout.

• Listen intently to each client’s specific desires and make educated suggestions based on the information given.

• Build professional relationships with clients.

• Proactively and effectively communicate product features and benefits, as well as promotional information.

• Provide timely, relevant follow-up.

• Demonstrate a tenacious drive for results and be accountable for becoming a trusted, successful “Sales Professional/Design Associate.”

This is a full-time position with a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, great employee discounts, and more!

Requirements:

• Basic computer knowledge

• Experience in Customer Service

• Experience in Sales (preferred)

• Bilingual a PLUS

Contact Information:

Interest applicants should apply in person at 6600 W 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE