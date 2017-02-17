Scoreboard Thursday, February 16th

Scoreboard Thursday, February 16th

by Mark Ovenden

Share This:

Scoreboard Thursday, February 16th

College Wrestling

St. Cloud 30, Augustana 6

SMSU 19, Concordia 15

H.S. Wrestling

Region 2-A (Day 1)

Lennox                 133
Vermillion           133
Harrisburg          123
Brandon Valley  114.5
Washington          81

NHL

Wild vs. Dallas

College Swimming & Diving
Summit League @ Indianapolis

Women

  1. Denver              396
  2. IUPUI               268
  3. USD                   216
  4. Omaha              200
  5. SDSU                 166

Men

  1. Denver               418.6
  2. IUPUI                325.5
  3. SDSU                  184.5
  4. USD                     179.5
  5. W. Illinois           145

    BOYS’ BASKETBALL
    Crazy Horse 67, Takini 66

    Crow Creek 78, McLaughlin 49

    Faulkton 48, Sully Buttes 47

    Flandreau 70, Howard 25

    Gayville-Volin 63, Freeman 54

    Harrisburg 71, Pierre 68, OT

    Huron 77, Aberdeen Central 54

    Kimball/White Lake 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

    Lyman 69, Wall 61

    Vermillion 74, Madison 53

    Waubay/Summit 53, Florence/Henry 51

    GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
    Aberdeen Central 60, Huron 31

    Burke/South Central 66, Gregory 36

    Castlewood 54, Estelline 30

    Corsica/Stickney 44, Kimball/White Lake 31

    Crazy Horse 59, Takini 37

    Dell Rapids 61, Madison 54

    Dell Rapids St. Mary 37, Hendricks, Minn. 36

    DeSmet 62, Deuel 40

    Douglas 49, Spearfish 48

    Dupree 55, Wakpala 42

    Ipswich 53, Potter County 43

    Lennox 58, West Central 31

    Leola/Frederick 46, Eureka/Bowdle 24

    Lyman 50, Jones County 32

    McLaughlin 67, Crow Creek 65

    Menno 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

    Miller 52, Highmore-Harrold 35

    Parker 65, Tea Area 43

    Parkston 38, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29

    Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 43

    Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Mitchell Christian 27

    Sully Buttes 77, Faulkton 28

    Waverly-South Shore 48, Great Plains Lutheran 31

    Webster 81, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28

Related Post

Scoreboard Monday, February 6th
Scoreboard Tuesday, February 14th
Scoreboard Wednesday, February 7th
Scoreboard Friday, February 3rd

You Might Also Like