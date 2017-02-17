Scoreboard Thursday, February 16th
College Wrestling
St. Cloud 30, Augustana 6
SMSU 19, Concordia 15
H.S. Wrestling
Region 2-A (Day 1)
Lennox 133
Vermillion 133
Harrisburg 123
Brandon Valley 114.5
Washington 81
NHL
Wild vs. Dallas
College Swimming & Diving
Summit League @ Indianapolis
Women
- Denver 396
- IUPUI 268
- USD 216
- Omaha 200
- SDSU 166
Men
- Denver 418.6
- IUPUI 325.5
- SDSU 184.5
- USD 179.5
- W. Illinois 145
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crazy Horse 67, Takini 66
Crow Creek 78, McLaughlin 49
Faulkton 48, Sully Buttes 47
Flandreau 70, Howard 25
Gayville-Volin 63, Freeman 54
Harrisburg 71, Pierre 68, OT
Huron 77, Aberdeen Central 54
Kimball/White Lake 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Lyman 69, Wall 61
Vermillion 74, Madison 53
Waubay/Summit 53, Florence/Henry 51
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 60, Huron 31
Burke/South Central 66, Gregory 36
Castlewood 54, Estelline 30
Corsica/Stickney 44, Kimball/White Lake 31
Crazy Horse 59, Takini 37
Dell Rapids 61, Madison 54
Dell Rapids St. Mary 37, Hendricks, Minn. 36
DeSmet 62, Deuel 40
Douglas 49, Spearfish 48
Dupree 55, Wakpala 42
Ipswich 53, Potter County 43
Lennox 58, West Central 31
Leola/Frederick 46, Eureka/Bowdle 24
Lyman 50, Jones County 32
McLaughlin 67, Crow Creek 65
Menno 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 38
Miller 52, Highmore-Harrold 35
Parker 65, Tea Area 43
Parkston 38, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29
Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Mitchell Christian 27
Sully Buttes 77, Faulkton 28
Waverly-South Shore 48, Great Plains Lutheran 31
Webster 81, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28