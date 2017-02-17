Senior Software Engineer

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Performs various duties and solves complex problems for a healthcare organization’s software; schedules continuous support for applications. Deploying software or applications within multiple environments for a healthcare organization. Solving various software problems by using a wide range of technologies and languages. Leading projects regarding application analysis, coding, testing and enhancement. Providing training to junior engineers on the development of software, including advanced technologies application and troubleshooting methods guidance.

Requirements:

Position is required to work a variety of hours/shifts. – Occasional weekend, holiday, evening or night hours may be required. – Some day and/or overnight travel is necessary.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-243-1372

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/multi-city-sd/senior-software-engineer-software-development/A947295C3A4B4D02BCCF7FC449FF8326/job/