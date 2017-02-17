SFPD: No Injuries In Trailer Vs. House Accident

SIOUX FALLS – Police say no one was injured after a truck pulling a trailer hit a Sioux Falls home.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and police responded to the accident on the southwest side of town around noon today. Police say a truck was headed west on 26th Street,when the trailer it was pulling came off.The trailer took out the sign to the intersection,and then ran into a home at 2700 West 26th Street.

The trailer was lodged into an exterior post to the home,and the home’s front door. There doesn’t appear to be major damage to the home.