Store Manager

Ashley HomeStore/ Unclaimed Freight Furniture

Job Location:

Aberdeen, SD

Job Description:

The Store Manager position at Ashley HomeStore/Unclaimed Freight Furniture in Aberdeen, SD is now open to external candidates.

The Store Manager provides direction and leadership; drives sales & profitability; provides exemplary guest service, ensures visual merchandising/presentation and operational standards; recruits, staffs, coaches and develops sales associates and store team members; meets or exceeds sales and profitability goals.

Requirements:

• Experience in a retail sales environment with increasing levels of responsibility and strong working knowledge of general retail practices and procedures

• Demonstrated ability to effectively lead/direct, coach and train others, and the ability to relate well using communication, interpersonal, diplomacy and related skills

• Flexibility to work a retail schedule which will include evenings, weekends and holidays

• Computer proficiency including MS Office products

• Strong verbal and written communication skills and excellent organizational skills

• Ability to manage competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

Preferences:

• Supervisory/management experience in a retail sales environment or similar fast paced, customer service environment

• Bachelor’s Degree in a related field

Core Competencies:

• Entrepreneurial spirit

• Sales and Customer focused

• Developing/coaching others

• Leading by example

• Relationship builder

• Effective communicator

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE