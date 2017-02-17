Store Manager
Ashley HomeStore/ Unclaimed Freight Furniture
Job Location:
Aberdeen, SD
Job Description:
The Store Manager position at Ashley HomeStore/Unclaimed Freight Furniture in Aberdeen, SD is now open to external candidates.
The Store Manager provides direction and leadership; drives sales & profitability; provides exemplary guest service, ensures visual merchandising/presentation and operational standards; recruits, staffs, coaches and develops sales associates and store team members; meets or exceeds sales and profitability goals.
Requirements:
• Experience in a retail sales environment with increasing levels of responsibility and strong working knowledge of general retail practices and procedures
• Demonstrated ability to effectively lead/direct, coach and train others, and the ability to relate well using communication, interpersonal, diplomacy and related skills
• Flexibility to work a retail schedule which will include evenings, weekends and holidays
• Computer proficiency including MS Office products
• Strong verbal and written communication skills and excellent organizational skills
• Ability to manage competing priorities in a fast-paced environment
Preferences:
• Supervisory/management experience in a retail sales environment or similar fast paced, customer service environment
• Bachelor’s Degree in a related field
Core Competencies:
• Entrepreneurial spirit
• Sales and Customer focused
• Developing/coaching others
• Leading by example
• Relationship builder
• Effective communicator
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers
EOE