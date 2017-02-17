Storm Excited To Open With Rattlers

Knight knows Storm need to bring their best against Arizona

by Mark Ovenden

The perennial I-F-L champion Sioux Falls Storm open their season Friday night at the Premier Center against another team moving over from the Arena Football League. The Arizona Rattlers who know something about winning will be in Sioux Falls and Tyler Knight and Kurtiss Riggs are excited to get the season kicked off. And Knight knows his team must always bring it’s “A” game regardless of who the opponent is.