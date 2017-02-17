TEAM EZ: Emmett Zorr’s Fight Inspires The Tigers & Their Town

Harrisburg Rallies Around Five-Year Old Fighting Cancer

by Zach Borg

HARRISBURG, S.D. — 6’5” junior Ace Zorr is Harrisburg’s trump card.

“I’m thinking hey alright! We got a big guy that can play basketball and his name is Ace!” Harrisburg Boys’ Basketball Coach Scott Langerock says.

“I don’t really get a nickname because my name is a nickname!” Ace says.

Their wild card is his half-brother, five year old Emmett.

“Full of spunk, and man does he love to play basketball!” Ace says of Emmett.

Who not surprisingly, is Ace’s shadow.

“Everything Ace does, Emmett mimmicks.” Father Chad Zorr says.

“If Ace isn’t around Emmett will stand at the top of the stairs (and yell) Ace! Ace! They just have a bond beyond a brother bond.” Mother Tina Woltman says.

One that almost never came to be when Emmett was born prematurely at 24 weeks.

“In the NICU for a 166 days, he was out for eight, and then ultimately his lungs shut down. They told us to get our affairs in order and we started planning a funeral.” Chad says.

“Not knowing if I was going to be able to hold him, and when it finally happened it was just a great feeling.” Ace says.

“We kind of got used to everything going wrong.” Chad says.

And it did at the age of three when an eye injury wouldn’t properly heal.

“Sure enough it was a tumor. Rhabdomyosarcoma, it’s a cancer of the soft tissue, and it was in his right cheek bone.” Chad says.

Chemo treatments shrank the tumor, and big brother Ace moving in during the winter of 2016 lifted Emmett’s spirits.

“He means so much to me and, I think, I mean so much to him. And with each other I think he can do anything, he can get through anything.” Ace says.

“We hope for the best and we always prepare for the worst.” Tina says.

In June swelling returned and another tumor had formed. Emmett would need a 14 hour surgery in Chicago to attempt to remove it, one that might have cost him his eye, or his life.

“That was rough. I didn’t know what was going to happen after that.” Ace says.

During this time Ace had begun playing basketball at Harrisburg for Scott Langerock, and the story of his brother began spreading.

“I would imagine you have a sense of hopelessness of like, how are we ever going to get ahead of that whole big end of the bill?” Langerock says.

Multiple efforts throughout the school and Harrisburg community raised money for the Zorr family.

“We cannot thank this community enough for everything they’ve done.” Tina says.

In October the tumor was removed and Emmett’s eye saved, though he is still going through chemo treatments.

“He’s had to fight for his life. He’s had to fight every day for his life whereas most of us just live our life.” Chad says.

Inspired, the Tigers became Team EZ, making him a captain who leads them on to the floor every game.

“The first time he did it he was so overwhelmed he couldn’t do nothing but cry.” Chad says.

“He’s having fun with it now. He’s confident with the team. The adversity that we go through is nothing compared to what he’s gone through every day of his life. And it just gives you that much more spunk on the court to fight for him.” Ace says.

Emmett wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps and wear a Harrisburg uniform.

“It gets me every time they announce him and he goes well, when I get big, I’m going to play.” Tina says.

It’s easy to believe it’s in the cards.

If you would like to donate to help Emmett and his family through their cancer fight you can do so by visiting the Team EZ GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/emmett-zorr-team-ez-battle-cancer