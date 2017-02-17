Tech Tip Today: Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is loaded with fun features that are kind of hidden or not immediately obvious. If you’re tired of a thumbs up icon you can change the default emoji to one that fits your friend’s personality.

To change the emoji, tap on your friend’s name at the top of the chat window. You will see the emoji option along with other personalization features. Select the pic that fits their personality. You can also give her a nickname and modify the color of the chat conversation.

Tap and hold the emoji to make it bigger to emphasize your point. These are fun little tips that give your chats some personality.

I’m Francie Black with your Tech Tip Today. For more great tips visit techtangotoday.com