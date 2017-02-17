Thornton: FBI Still Investigating Minnesota Mall Stabbing

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – The head of the FBI in Minneapolis says authorities may never be certain about the motive behind the stabbing attack that left 10 people wounded at a Minnesota mall five months ago.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Rick Thornton says it still appears that Dahir Ahmed Adan may have been radicalized. But he says getting into Adan’s electronic media has been an ongoing effort.

Thornton talked about the case during a recent wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press.

Thornton also discussed terror recruiting, saying the FBI will be investigating those issues for the foreseeable future.

He also says the FBI is bringing local law enforcement and community leaders together to talk about police use of force. He says the dialogues are part of a “healthy process.”