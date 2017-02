Vermillion Dominant At Madison

Hot-shooting Tanagers win big at #1 Madison

by Mark Ovenden

The Vermillion Tanagers had their shooting eyes Thursday night in Madison as they dominated the top-ranked Bulldogs 74-53. A 25-8 second quarter put the game out of reach at halftime as Jay Drake’s team led by 21 points. AJ Plitzuwet with 27 and Cooper Williams with 25 led Vermillion (15-3) and Mason Leighton and Aaron Fiegen each had 18 for the (14-4) Bulldogs.