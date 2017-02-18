Augie Sweeps Winona In Big NSIC Doubleheader

Vikings men and women pick up key wins over Winona State

Men’s Recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana men’s basketball jumped out to a 9-2 lead and never trailed picking up an 87-70 win over Winona State University (11-14, 8-13 NSIC) to earn its 20th victory of the season. The Vikings (20-7, 15-6 NSIC) have won 20-plus games in 7 of the last 10 years, including three straight season.

Augustana head coach Tom Billeter, in his 14th season, has led the Vikings to seven 20-win seasons.

Mike Busack picked up his sixth 20-plus point performance of the season, leading the Vikings with 22 points to go with nine rebounds. Busack finished 8 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

John Warren put together an all-around strong performance finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Warren was 6 of 10 from the field (2 of 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Huisken put up a season-high 15 points while Jordan Spencer pitched in with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Augustana out-rebounded Winona State 40-23 and finished the game shooting 48.3 percent from the field .The Vikings knocked down 11 of 26 from 3-point range, marking the third straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers.

Winona State was led by Riley Bambanek’s 16 points. The Warriors shot 44.8 percent from the field, including 44 percent (11 of 25) from behind the arc.

The Vikings raced out to a 9-2 lead hitting 4 of their first 7 shots from the field forcing Winona State to burn a timeout just under three minutes into the game. Augustana pushed its lead up to 10 when Spencer found John Warren who spotted up to hit the Vikings third 3-pointer of the game to make the score 17-7 with 14:33 to play in the half.

Augustana pushed the pace in the first half and used the free throw line to its advantage. Huisken provided a big spark for the Vikings in the first half, putting up 15 points while hitting 4 of 4 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, helping Augustana build a large lead early in the contest.

The Vikings also out-worked the Warriors on the glass, out-rebounding Winona State 25-10. Augustana grabbed eight offensive boards, leading to 11 second-chance points.

Huisken scored nine points during a 13-3 run that allowed the Vikings to build its largest lead of the half at 34-16 with 6:27 remaining in the first frame. Winona State made an 11-3 run during a stretch of just under three minutes to cut Augustana’s lead to 10 at 39-29 after a 3-pointer by Corey Jeffs with 2:27 left in the half.

The Vikings closed-out the half on a 9-2 run to take a 17-point lead of 48-31 into the locker room. Augustana shot 46.9 percent (15 of 32) from the field, hitting 5 of 15 from behind the arc. The Vikings knocked down 13 of 14 free throws in the first 20 minutes.

Riley Bambanek led Winona State with 14 first-half points. The Warriors shot 35.5 percent (11 of 31) from the field, including 5 of 14 from behind the arc.

Busack opened the scoring in the second half with his fourth 3-pointer of the night and the Vikings hit 6 of 10 from the field early in the half to build a 22-point lead. Spencer hit the fourth 3-pointer of the second half to put Augustana up 66-44 with 13:43 remaining in the game.

Winona State got within 14 with 3:34 to play but Warren knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night to stretch Augustana’s lead back up to 17. The Vikings cruised to their 20th win of the season and will close-out the regular season on Saturday.

Augustana will host Upper Iowa on Senior Night on Saturday sitting one full game back in the NSIC South Division standings. The Vikings and Peacocks will tip-off at 6 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Arena.

Women’s Recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senior guard Logan O’Farrell scored her 1,000th career point in the Vikings 73-67 victory over Winona State Friday night at the Sioux Falls Arena. The win guarantees Augustana at least a share of the NSIC South Division Title. A win tomorrow against Upper Iowa would give the Vikings an outright South division title for the first time in program history.

Augustana got on the board first when Sydney Rome found Naomi Rust for a wide open jumper on the wing. Winona State answered with four points of their own but again it was Rust who scored, this time knocking down a triple to give the Vikings an early 5-4 lead.

After the two teams traded baskets and a one point lead for the next few possessions, it was the Vikings who broke the trend as Paige Peterson knocked down back-to-back jumpers to give Augustana a 13-10 advantage. The Vikings were able to extend their lead to five, as they went into the second quarter with a 20-15 lead.

The second-quarter began with little scoring as Augustana was unable to get a shot to fall for the first three minutes of play. During the stretch, Winona State was able to tie the game at 20 before Rome gave the Vikings another two-point lead. Later in the quarter, the Vikings trailed 28-25 but a Lynsey Prosser triple tied the games and ignited a 14-6 run to end the quarter for the Vikings. During their run, Logan O’Farrell got to the free throw and knocked down both freebies to score her 999th and 1,000th career points.

Augustana came out of the locker room with all the momentum they had gained at the end of quarter two. The Vikings scored the first six points of the second half to take a 47-32 lead. Winona State scored ended the Vikings 6-0 run with an old-fashioned 3-point play. After the Vikings scored five straight to make it 52-35, Winona State scored 12 straight points of their own to make it 52-47 Vikings. Rust was able to end the Warrior run with a layup but that was the Vikings only points in the final 3:48 of the third-quarter.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair. The Vikings scored the first two points of the quarter on two Shelby Selland free throws, but then both teams traded points buckets for the next four minutes to make the score 64-56 Augustana. Winona State tried to make a comeback with a couple three’s, but Augustana’s lead was too great, holding on to a 73-67 victory.

Viking of the Game

Selby Selland led the Vikings in scoring with 15-points against Winona State on 5-of-10 shooting. Selland was second on the team in rebounds with seven. Selland was almost perfect from the charity stripe going 5-for-6, including two late free throws that helped the Vikings solidify the victory.

Viking Notables

Logan scored her 1,000 career point at the free throw line in the second quarter. This was also Logan’s 90th straight start

Logan led the Vikings in rebounds with 11

Head coach Dave Krauth earned win number 575 of his career

Augustana improved to 24-8 all-time against Winona State

When the game is played in Sioux Falls, Augustana is now 14-3 against WSU

This was the Vikings third straight win over Winona State

This was the first time since 2011 that either team has won three straight games in the series

Selland and Peterson were the only two Vikings to reach double-figures. Peterson scored 14-points

In both meetings this season, Peterson has scored 14-points

Augustana’s bench outscored WInona’s bench 33-12

Up Next

Augustana will celebrate senior day tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. when the Vikings host Upper Iowa in their final regular season game of the 2016-17 season.