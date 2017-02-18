Compton Says Falcons Are Fine

It was a potentially devastating loss for the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, blowing a 25-point lead with 17:00 left and losing in OT to the New England patriots. But Tom Compton, the former USD lineman who got into the game in the 4th quarter, says his team took some time but they are over it and hoping to learn from the experience. Compton has played with Washington and Atlanta and is a free agent. He’d enjoyed returning to the Falcons if possible.