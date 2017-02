Jacks Excited To Host National Dual Match

Seth Gross and David Kocer are pumped to host Purdue Friday night

The SDSU wrestling team has been gaining more and more national recognition as evidenced by their 17th-ranking. They got even more when they were selected to host a National Duals Championship Series match Friday night at Frost Arena. And the wrestlers appreciate the chance to compete in front of their home fans one extra time against a Big Ten team from Purdue.