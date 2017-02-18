Jacks Lose Heartbreaker To Purdue

Gross, Alex Kocer dominate, but SDSU loses big lead in National Duals match at Frost Arena Friday

BROOKINGS, SD…Purdue won the final three matches to defeat 17th-ranked South Dakota State, 20-19, in action at the NWCA National Duals Championship Series Friday night before a crowd of 1,122 at Frost Arena.

The unranked Boilermakers improved to 9-7 overall, while SDSU dropped its second dual in a row to fall to 13-5 on the season. The dual was tied at 19 at the conclusion of the 10 bouts, but Purdue earned the decisive team point based on recording the only fall of the dual in the opening match of the night.

Trailing 19-9, Tanner Lynde started the Purdue comeback with a 13-3 major decision over Martin Mueller in the 184-pound weight class.

The momentum swung firmly in the Boilermakers’ favor in the 197-bout, where freshman Christian Brunner scored an 8-3 upset over seventh-ranked Nate Rotert. Rotert led 2-1 after the first period, but Brunner gained the upper hand in the second period and prevented a Rotert rally in the final two minutes.

Heavyweight Tyler Kral capped the Boilermaker comeback with a 3-0 decision over Alex Macki, sending the final verdict to be decided on Ben Thornton’s second-period pin of Ben Gillette in the 125-pound match.

Purdue’s comeback came on the heels of the Jackrabbits winning four consecutive matches in the middle weights. No. 16 Alex Kocer started the streak with a 13-1 major decision over Nate Limmex in the 149-pound match and Logan Peterson followed with a major of his own, downing Jeremy Golding, 10-2. The match was tied at 2-all through two periods before Peterson escaped early in the third and followed with a takedown and four-point near-fall.

Luke Zilverberg made it three wins in a row for SDSU with a 7-1 decision over Dylan Lydy, while 16th-ranked David Kocer came up with a late reversal for a hard-fought 6-4 decision over Jacob Morrissey.

Second-ranked Seth Gross continued his stellar season with a 16-1 technical fall over Luke Welch in the 133-pound bout. Gross improved to 26-1 overall and remained undefeated in duals with a 16-0 mark.

The Jackrabbits close out the dual season Sunday afternoon by hosting 25th-ranked North Dakota State. Action is set for 2 p.m. at Frost Arena.

PURDUE 20, NO. 17 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 19

125: Ben Thornton (PUR) def. Ben Gillette (SDSU) by fall 3:33

133: #2 Seth Gross (SDSU) tech. fall Luke Welch (PUR), 16-1 (3:28)

141: Kyle Ayersman (PUR) dec. Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 5-0

149: #16 Alex Kocer (SDSU) major dec. Nate Limmex (PUR), 13-1

157: Logan Peterson (SDSU) major dec. Jeremy Golding (PUR), 10-2

165: Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) dec. Dylan Lydy (PUR), 7-1

174: #16 David Kocer (SDSU) dec. Jacob Morrissey (PUR), 6-4

184: Tanner Lynde (PUR) major dec. Martin Mueller (SDSU), 13-3

197: Christian Brunner (PUR) dec. #7 Nate Rotert (SDSU), 8-3

285: Tyler Kral (PUR) dec. Alex Macki (SDSU), 3-0