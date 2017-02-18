Storm Rally Past Rattlers For 63rd Straight At Home

The Arizona Rattlers came into The Denny Friday not impressed with the Storm’s 62-game home winning streak and 10 titles in 12 years. As brand new members of the I-F-L after winning championships in the Arena Football League, the Rattlers jumped out to a 22-14 lead in the second quarter. The Storm narrowed the margin to 22-21 at the half on a Robbie Rouse TD run.

Darron Thomas hit Anthony Amos for the 2nd time and the Rattlers led 29-21 and it looked like they’d take their biggest lead when Rashard Smith made the play of the game with an interception at the goal line that he took the length of the field for a pick 6… Mike Tatum put the Storm ahead late in the 4th quarter 34-29 and Lorenzo Brown iced the win with a 9-yard TD pass to Korey Williams, his second score of the game with 25 seconds left. Brown also had a dazzling 36 yard TD run in the first half for Sioux Falls.