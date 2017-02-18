“Thank You:” Anonymous Letter Sent to Sioux Falls Coffee Shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D- Sending personal letters via snail mail has almost become a thing of the past.

However, a Sioux Falls coffee shop got an anonymous note in the mail this week that may just have them sending a few more.

The letter was from something called “The Letter Project.” A venture by an anonymous writer to let community members know their appreciated.

“We received an anonymous letter in the mail yesterday; it’s kind of, thanking us,” said Black Sheep Coffee House manager and roaster Matthew Pitts.

The letter reads: “Thank you. Thank you for being a place in the Sioux Falls community where people from different backgrounds can come together and chat, visit, and celebrate everyday life.”

“It’s always nice to have positive feedback, but something like this, it’s more so because somebody went out of their way to send us a letter,” said Pitts. “I’m assuming they’re a customer but they really wanted to thanks us for being something in the community, for being kind of a safe haven, if you will.”

There’s no return address, or any indication who the letter is from.

However, a tiny message inside reveals it’s part of something called “The Letter Project.”

The founder of the project, who is new to the area, wishes to remain anonymous but hopes the letters continue to be shared.

“A lot of what I write in the letters is just letting somebody know that there special and they definitely have a place in this world and this community and I hope it brightens their day and encourages them to spread a little extra kindness,” the writer said.

The founder of “The Letter Project” says she has spent the entire month of February writing similar letters to different people, places, and community groups.

She asks anyone who would has a recommendation on a place or person who deserves a letter to email LETTERPROJECT4U@gmail.com