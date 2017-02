Top-Ranked Harrisburg Edges Pierre Behind Ugofsky

Tigers outscore Governors as Jeniah Ugofsky paced the way for the #1 team in "AA"

The Harrisburg Tigers picked up a big win Friday night on their home floor. The top-ranked team in Girls “AA” beat Pierre 63-54 behind Jeniah Ugofsky’s 23 points. Sammie Slaughter had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 blocks. Emily Mikkelsen paced Pierre with 16 points.