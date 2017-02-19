2017 GPAC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Dakota Wesleyan, Northwestern & Dordt In The Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pairings for the 2017 GPAC Men’s Basketball Tournament are out and three local teams are in the field.

Northwestern (23-6, 13-5) is the second seed and will host Hastings (14-16, 8-10) on Wednesday at 7 PM. Also on Wednesday at 8 PM the 3rd seeded Dakota Wesleyan Tigers (22-8, 13-5) will host 6th seed Concordia (21-9, 10-8) at 8 PM. Should the Tigers and Red Raiders win they would meet in the semifinals on Saturday at Orange City.

Also in the field is 8th seeded Dordt (14-16, 5-13). They will be at top seed Briar Cliff (24-6, 14-4) on Wednesday at 7 PM.

All games will be played on campus sites. The championship game will be on Tuesday, March 1st at the highest remaining seed. Full tournament schedule is listed below.

2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference Cypress Risk Management

Men’s Basketball Post-Season Tournament

GPAC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 22

#8 Dordt (14-16 Overall, 5-13 GPAC) at #1 Briar Cliff (24-6 Overall, 14-4 GPAC), 7pm

#5 Morningside (20-9, 10-8) at #4 Midland (21-8, 13-5), 7pm

#6 Concordia (21-9, 10-8) at #3 Dakota Wesleyan (22-8, 13-5), 8pm

#7 Hastings (14-16, 8-10) at #2 Northwestern (23-6, 13-5), 7pm

GPAC Men’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 25

#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner, Time TBA

#6/#3 winner vs. #7/#2 winner, Time TBA

GPAC Men’s Basketball Championship Tuesday, February 1

Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, Time TBA