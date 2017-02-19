2017 GPAC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Dakota Wesleyan and Northwestern In Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pairings for the 2017 GPAC Women’s Basketball Tournament are out and two local teams are in the field.

Dakota Wesleyan (24-5, 15-5) is the 2nd seed and will host Briar Cliff (14-16, 8-12) on Wednesday at 6 PM. Northwestern (18-10, 10-10) is the 5th seed and will play at 4th seed Hastings (22-8, 14-6) on Wednesday at 6 PM.

All games will be played on campus sites. The championship game will be played on Tuesday, February 28th at the site of the highest remaining seed.

2017 GPAC Women’s Basketball Tournament

GPAC Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 22

#8 Midland (15-14 Overall, 7-13 GPAC) at #1 Concordia (28-2 Overall, 19-1 GPAC), 7pm

#5 Northwestern (18-10, 10-10) at #4 Hastings (22-8, 14-6), 7pm

#7 Briar Cliff (14-16, 8-12) at #2 Dakota Wesleyan (24-5, 15-5), 6pm

#6 Doane (15-15, 9-11) at #3 Morningside (23-7, 14-6), 7pm

GPAC Women’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 25

#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner, Time TBA

#6/#3 winner vs. #7/#2 winner, Time TBA

GPAC Women’s Basketball Championship-Tuesday, February 28

Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, Time TBA