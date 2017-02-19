2017 North Star Men’s Basketball Tournament
Dakota State & Presentation Will Start On The Road
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pairings for the 2017 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament are out and include a pair of local teams.
Dakota State (15-15, 8-8) is seeded 5th and will open on Thursday at 4th seed Viterbo (18-11, 10-6) at 7 PM. Also on Thursday the 8th seeded Presentation Saints (10-17, 4-12) will be at top seed Bellevue (19-10, 11-5). Tip time will be determined later.
Should both teams win they would meet in the semifinals on Saturday in Madison. All games will be played on campus sites. The championship game will be at the highest remaining seed on Monday, February 27th. The complete schedule is listed below.
2017 North Star Athletic Association Conference Men’s Basketball Postseason Tournament
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Quarterfinals
Game #1: No. 8 seed Presentation (S.D.) (10-17, 4-12 NSAA)
@ No. 1 seed Bellevue (Neb.) (19-10, 11-5 NSAA)
Game #2: No. 5 seed Dakota State (S.D.) (15-15, 8-8 NSAA)
@ No. 4 seed Viterbo (Wis.) (18-11, 10-6 NSAA) – 7 p.m.
Game #3: No. 7 seed Waldorf (Iowa) (11-18, 7-9 NSAA)
@ No. 2 seed Dickinson State (N.D.) (20-10, 11-5 NSAA) – 8 p.m. (CT)/7 p.m. (MT)
Game #4: No. 6 seed Valley City State (N.D.) (16-14, 8-8 NSAA)
@ No. 3 seed Jamestown (N.D.) (17-13, 11-5 NSAA) – 3 p.m. L
Saturday, Feb. 25 – Semifinals
Game #5: Game #1 winner vs. Game #2 winner @ Higher Seed
Game #6: Game #3 winner vs. Game #4 winner @ Higher Seed
Monday, Feb. 27 – Championship Game
Game #7: Game #5 winner vs. Game #6 winner @ Higheer Seed – TBA