2017 North Star Men’s Basketball Tournament

Dakota State & Presentation Will Start On The Road

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pairings for the 2017 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament are out and include a pair of local teams.

Dakota State (15-15, 8-8) is seeded 5th and will open on Thursday at 4th seed Viterbo (18-11, 10-6) at 7 PM. Also on Thursday the 8th seeded Presentation Saints (10-17, 4-12) will be at top seed Bellevue (19-10, 11-5). Tip time will be determined later.

Should both teams win they would meet in the semifinals on Saturday in Madison. All games will be played on campus sites. The championship game will be at the highest remaining seed on Monday, February 27th. The complete schedule is listed below.

2017 North Star Athletic Association Conference Men’s Basketball Postseason Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Quarterfinals

Game #1: No. 8 seed Presentation (S.D.) (10-17, 4-12 NSAA)

@ No. 1 seed Bellevue (Neb.) (19-10, 11-5 NSAA)

Game #2: No. 5 seed Dakota State (S.D.) (15-15, 8-8 NSAA)

@ No. 4 seed Viterbo (Wis.) (18-11, 10-6 NSAA) – 7 p.m.

Game #3: No. 7 seed Waldorf (Iowa) (11-18, 7-9 NSAA)

@ No. 2 seed Dickinson State (N.D.) (20-10, 11-5 NSAA) – 8 p.m. (CT)/7 p.m. (MT)

Game #4: No. 6 seed Valley City State (N.D.) (16-14, 8-8 NSAA)

@ No. 3 seed Jamestown (N.D.) (17-13, 11-5 NSAA) – 3 p.m. L

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Semifinals

Game #5: Game #1 winner vs. Game #2 winner @ Higher Seed

Game #6: Game #3 winner vs. Game #4 winner @ Higher Seed

Monday, Feb. 27 – Championship Game

Game #7: Game #5 winner vs. Game #6 winner @ Higheer Seed – TBA