2017 North Star Women’s Basketball Tournament

Bracket Includes Dakota State & Presentation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pairing for the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Tournament are set and two local teams will compete.

6th seeded Presentation (8-20, 5-11) visits Valley City State (22-7, 13-3) on Wednesday at at 7 PM. On the same date and time, 7th seed Dakota State (8-21, 5-11) goes to 2nd seed Dickinson State (22-6, 14-2).

Should both teams pull upset they would meet in the semifinals on Friday in Aberdeen. All games will be played on campus sites. The championship is Sunday, February 26th at the site of the highest remaining seed. Complete schedule is listed below.

2017 North Star Athletic Association Conference Women’s Basketball Postseason Tournament

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Quarterfinals

Game #1: No. 8 seed Viterbo (Wis.) (3-27, 2-14 NSAA)

@ No. 1 seed Jamestown (N.D.) (22-5, 15-1 NSAA) – 7 p.m.

Game #2: No. 5 seed Mayville State (N.D.) (16-11, 9-7 NSAA)

@ No. 4 seed Bellevue (Neb.) (16-14, 9-7 NSAA)

Game #3: No. 7 seed Dakota State (S.D.) (8-21, 5-11 NSAA)

@ No. 2 seed Dickinson State (N.D.) (22-6, 14-2 NSAA) – 8 p.m. (CT)/7 p.m. (MT)

Game #4: No. 6 seed Presentation (S.D.) (8-20, 5-11 NSAA)

@ No. 3 seed Valley City State (N.D.) (22-7, 13-3 NSAA) – 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Semifinals

Game #5: Game #1 winner vs. Game #2 winner @ Higher Seed

Game #6: Game #3 winner vs. Game #4 winner @ Higher Seed

Sunday, Feb. 26 – Championship Game

Game #7: Game #5 winner vs. Game #6 winner @ Higheer Seed