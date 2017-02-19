2017 NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Four Local Teams Competing To Reach The Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The bracket for the 2017 NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament is out and three of the four local teams will be at home in the opening round.

Southwest Minnesota State (22-5, 17-5) is the Southern Division Champion and will host Northern eight seed Minnesota-Duluth (4-24, 3-19) on Wednesday at 7 PM.

Northern State (21-7, 17-5) is the Northern Division second seed and hosts Southern Division seven seed Winona State (11-15, 8-14) following the women’s game on Wednesday at 8 PM.

Defending National Champion Augustana (21-7, 16-6) is the Southern Division three seed and hosts Northern Division six seed Bemidji State (10-17, 8-14) following the women’s game on Wednesday at 8 PM.

Sioux Falls (14-16, 10-12) is the Southern Division five seed and will play at Northern Division four seed Minot State (14-14, 10-12) on Wednesday at 7 PM.

All first round games are played on campus sites and listed below. The tournament moves to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls beginning with quarterfinal play on Sunday.

A complete tournament bracket can be seen by clicking here .

Wed., Feb. 22 – First Round

(S5) Sioux Falls at (N4) Minot State 7 pm

(N8) Minnesota Duluth at (S1) SMSU 7 pm

(N7) Minnesota Crookston at (S2) Upper Iowa 7 pm

(N5) U-Mary at (S4) Minnesota State 7 pm

(S6) Wayne State at (N3) St. Cloud State 7 pm

(N6) Bemidji state at (S3) Augustana 8 pm

(S8) Concordia-St. Paul at (N1) MSU Moorhead 8 pm

(S7) Winona State at (N2) Northern State 8 pm