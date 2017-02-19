2017 NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Four Local Teams Competing To Make It To The Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The bracket for the 2017 NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament are out and three of our four local teams will be hosting games on campus in the first round.

NSIC South Division Champion Augustana (22-7, 17-5) is the top seed in the South and will host Northern 8th seed Minot State (4-24, 2-20) on Wednesday at 6 PM.

Northern State (20-6, 16-6) is the 2nd seed in the North Division and will host Southern seven seed Upper Iowa (4-22, 4-18) on Wednesday at 6 PM.

Sioux Falls (19-7, 15-7) is the Southern Division four seed and will host Northern Division five seed St. Cloud State (11-15, 9-13) on Wednesday at 7 PM.

Southwest Minnesota State (3-23, 3-19) is the Southern Division eight seed and will visit Northern Division Champion MSU-Moorhead (23-3, 20-2) on Wednesday at 6 PM.

Complete first round schedules are below. All games in the opening round will be played on campus sites with the tournament moving to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls beginning with Quarterfinal play on Saturday.

A complete bracket and time schedule is available by clicking here .

2017 NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Wed., Feb. 22 – First Round @ Campus Sites

(S8) SMSU at (N1) MSU Moorhead 6 pm

(N8) Minot State at (S1) Augustana 6 pm

(S5) Winona State at (N4) U-Mary 7 pm

(S7) Upper Iowa at (N2) Northern State 6 pm

(N7) Bemidji State at (S2) Wayne State 7 pm

(N5) St. Cloud State at (S4) Sioux Falls 7 pm

(S6) Minnesota State at (N3) Minnesota Duluth 7 pm

(N6) Minnesota Crookston at (S3) Concordia-St. Paul 7 pm