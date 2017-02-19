Augustana Women Clinch NSIC South Division Title

Vikings Crush Upper Iowa 93-42

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana won the NSIC South Division with today’s 93-42 victory over Upper Iowa on senior day. The Vikings

Augustana came out firing on all cylinders Saturday afternoon, on a mission to win the South Division outright. Augustana senior Sydney Rome started the scoring for the VIkings with an early jumper. After Upper Iowa tied the game at two, the Vikings went on an 11-0 run to take a 13-2 lead. In deja vu type fashion, the Peacocks scored two points and the Vikings scored 11 in row between the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter to lead the game 24-4.

Upper Iowa scored four of the next five points in the second quarter but another 12-0 run by the Vikings gave Augustana a 30-point lead with over 4 minutes left in the half. Augustana outscored the Peacocks 17-8 in the final 3:46 of the second quarter to go into the locker room with a 55-16 lead.

The second-half was much like the first. Upper Iowa scored first, but a 6-0 run by the Vikings extended their lead to 43. Much like half one, the second was all about the Vikings. Augustana enjoyed game-high 51-point lead as they defeated the Peacocks 93-42.

Viking of the Game

In her last regular season game as a Vikings, senior Sydney Rome put on a show for the Vikings. Rome led Augustana with 16-points on 6-of-11 shooting. She shot 44 percent from long range on 4-of-9 shooting. Rome also had four rebounds, four assists and a steal in the Vikings win.

Viking Notables

• Augustana improved to 19-0 all-time against Upper Iowa

• For the first time in program history Augustana won the NSIC South Division

• With their win over Upper Iowa the Vikings earn a No. 1 seed in the NSIC Tournament that will begin Wednesday

• Four Vikings scored in double-figure for the Vikings: Rome (16), Lynsey Prosser (15), Shelby Selland (12) and Allie Koehn (12)

• Selland and Paige Peterson tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven

• The Vikings 51-point win was the their largest margin of victory since 2013 when the Vikings beat Presentation College by 62

• Augustana made 17, 3-pointers. Their most in a game since they made 19 in a double overtime game against U-Mary back on Feb. 12, 2011

• Logan O’Farrell tied a season-high with three blocked shots

Up Next

Augustana will open the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday, February 22 against Minot State. The game will be played at the Sanford Pentagon. More information will be provided at a later time.