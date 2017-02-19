Canton Wins Region 2B Team Title By A Point

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 2nd Place

BERESFORD, S.D. — The Canton C-Hawks won the Region 2B Wrestling Team Title by one point over host Beresford/Alcester-Hudson on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Complete results and standings are below.

H.S. Wrestling

Region 2B Championship @ Beresford

Team Standings

1. Canton (191)

2. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson (190)

3. Howard (111)

4. Tri-Valley (92)

5. Elk Point-Jefferson (88)

Individual Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kellyn March of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place – Lane Miller of Howard

3rd Place – Carson Norgaard of Tri-Valley

4th Place – Seth Peterson of Canton

1st Place Match

Kellyn March (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 46-1, Fr. over Lane Miller (Howard) 29-17, 8th. (Fall 0:33).

3rd Place Match

Carson Norgaard (Tri-Valley) 21-27, Fr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 28-8, 8th. (Dec 1-0).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trevor Klinnert of Tri-Valley

2nd Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson

3rd Place – Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman

4th Place – Carter Calmus of Howard

1st Place Match

Trevor Klinnert (Tri-Valley) 29-3, Sr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 28-17, So. (Fall 0:47).

3rd Place Match

Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 36-17, Fr. over Carter Calmus (Howard) 29-22, So. (Dec 5-4).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley

2nd Place – Zak Fowler of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place – Chayce Schleuter of Garretson

4th Place – Payton Borah of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 44-1, So. over Zak Fowler (Elk Point-Jefferson) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 13-6).

3rd Place Match

Chayce Schleuter (Garretson) 14-3, Jr. over Payton Borah (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 28-21, Fr. (Fall 0:52).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Hanisch of Canton

2nd Place – Martin Ruelas of Flandreau

3rd Place – Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place – Hunter Borah of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

Dylan Hanisch (Canton) 46-2, Sr. over Martin Ruelas (Flandreau) 37-13, Sr. (MD 13-3).

3rd Place Match

Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 30-17, 8th. over Hunter Borah (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-15, Jr. (Dec 8-4).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Scott Peterson of Canton

2nd Place – Kolton Kribell of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

3rd Place – Isaac Feldhaus of Howard

4th Place – Travis Leber of Parker

1st Place Match

Scott Peterson (Canton) 39-10, So. over Kolton Kribell (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 38-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 24-17, Fr. over Travis Leber (Parker) 37-20, Jr. (MD 10-0).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Bodewitz of Marion/Freeman

2nd Place – Trevor Stene of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

3rd Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton

4th Place – Grant Plucker of Parker

1st Place Match

Dalton Bodewitz (Marion/Freeman) 40-9, Jr. over Trevor Stene (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 29-15, So. (MD 13-2).

3rd Place Match

Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 28-10, 8th. over Grant Plucker (Parker) 37-11, Jr. (Fall 1:51).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dakota Galt of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place – Dylan Colt of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Tanner Even of Parker

1st Place Match

Dakota Galt (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-0, Sr. over Dylan Colt (Elk Point-Jefferson) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 12-8).

3rd Place Match

Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-17, Fr. over Tanner Even (Parker) 42-18, Fr. (Fall 0:38).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Rice of Flandreau

2nd Place – Mitch Kramer of Howard

3rd Place – Kyle Laubach of Canton

4th Place – Ethan Marx of Elk Point-Jefferson

1st Place Match

Dylan Rice (Flandreau) 42-2, Sr. over Mitch Kramer (Howard) 32-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:13 (17-1)).

3rd Place Match

Kyle Laubach (Canton) 36-17, Jr. over Ethan Marx (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-14, Jr. (Dec 4-2).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton

2nd Place – Kaleb Peterson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

3rd Place – Dawson Hopkins of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Jayden Even of Parker

1st Place Match

Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 41-6, Fr. over Kaleb Peterson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 30-18, Sr. (MD 11-2).

3rd Place Match

Dawson Hopkins (McCook Central/Montrose) 37-19, Sr. over Jayden Even (Parker) 27-24, Sr. (Dec 3-0).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ty Haneke of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place – Caleb Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place – Logan Donelan of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place – Aidyn Feldhaus of Howard

1st Place Match

Ty Haneke (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-3, Sr. over Caleb Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Logan Donelan (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-8, Jr. over Aidyn Feldhaus (Howard) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 6-4).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nick Casperson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place – EJ Leetch of Howard

3rd Place – Bryce Ahlers of Canton

4th Place – Tanner Peterson of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 43-0, Jr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 27-9, So. (Fall 2:22).

3rd Place Match

Bryce Ahlers (Canton) 18-8, Jr. over Tanner Peterson (McCook Central/Montrose) 19-20, So. (MD 13-3).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Devin Stork of Canton

2nd Place – Evan Kizer of Howard

3rd Place – Tanner Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Kasen Grengs of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Devin Stork (Canton) 40-4, Sr. over Evan Kizer (Howard) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Tanner Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-17, Jr. over Kasen Grengs (Flandreau) 25-17, Sr. (Dec 3-0).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Payton Smith of Canton

2nd Place – Austin Johnson of Flandreau

3rd Place – Keaton Wagner of Garretson

4th Place – Willie Heiberger of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

Payton Smith (Canton) 37-1, Jr. over Austin Johnson (Flandreau) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Keaton Wagner (Garretson) 17-17, Jr. over Willie Heiberger (Tri-Valley) 33-11, Sr. (Dec 5-3).