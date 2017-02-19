Canton Wins Region 2B Team Title By A Point
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 2nd Place
BERESFORD, S.D. — The Canton C-Hawks won the Region 2B Wrestling Team Title by one point over host Beresford/Alcester-Hudson on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Complete results and standings are below.
Region 2B Championship @ Beresford
Team Standings
1. Canton (191)
2. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson (190)
3. Howard (111)
4. Tri-Valley (92)
5. Elk Point-Jefferson (88)
Individual Results
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kellyn March of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Lane Miller of Howard
3rd Place – Carson Norgaard of Tri-Valley
4th Place – Seth Peterson of Canton
1st Place Match
Kellyn March (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 46-1, Fr. over Lane Miller (Howard) 29-17, 8th. (Fall 0:33).
3rd Place Match
Carson Norgaard (Tri-Valley) 21-27, Fr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 28-8, 8th. (Dec 1-0).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevor Klinnert of Tri-Valley
2nd Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson
3rd Place – Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman
4th Place – Carter Calmus of Howard
1st Place Match
Trevor Klinnert (Tri-Valley) 29-3, Sr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 28-17, So. (Fall 0:47).
3rd Place Match
Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 36-17, Fr. over Carter Calmus (Howard) 29-22, So. (Dec 5-4).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley
2nd Place – Zak Fowler of Elk Point-Jefferson
3rd Place – Chayce Schleuter of Garretson
4th Place – Payton Borah of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 44-1, So. over Zak Fowler (Elk Point-Jefferson) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 13-6).
3rd Place Match
Chayce Schleuter (Garretson) 14-3, Jr. over Payton Borah (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 28-21, Fr. (Fall 0:52).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Hanisch of Canton
2nd Place – Martin Ruelas of Flandreau
3rd Place – Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
4th Place – Hunter Borah of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
Dylan Hanisch (Canton) 46-2, Sr. over Martin Ruelas (Flandreau) 37-13, Sr. (MD 13-3).
3rd Place Match
Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 30-17, 8th. over Hunter Borah (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-15, Jr. (Dec 8-4).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Scott Peterson of Canton
2nd Place – Kolton Kribell of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
3rd Place – Isaac Feldhaus of Howard
4th Place – Travis Leber of Parker
1st Place Match
Scott Peterson (Canton) 39-10, So. over Kolton Kribell (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 38-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 24-17, Fr. over Travis Leber (Parker) 37-20, Jr. (MD 10-0).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dalton Bodewitz of Marion/Freeman
2nd Place – Trevor Stene of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
3rd Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton
4th Place – Grant Plucker of Parker
1st Place Match
Dalton Bodewitz (Marion/Freeman) 40-9, Jr. over Trevor Stene (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 29-15, So. (MD 13-2).
3rd Place Match
Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 28-10, 8th. over Grant Plucker (Parker) 37-11, Jr. (Fall 1:51).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dakota Galt of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Dylan Colt of Elk Point-Jefferson
3rd Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose
4th Place – Tanner Even of Parker
1st Place Match
Dakota Galt (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-0, Sr. over Dylan Colt (Elk Point-Jefferson) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 12-8).
3rd Place Match
Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-17, Fr. over Tanner Even (Parker) 42-18, Fr. (Fall 0:38).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Rice of Flandreau
2nd Place – Mitch Kramer of Howard
3rd Place – Kyle Laubach of Canton
4th Place – Ethan Marx of Elk Point-Jefferson
1st Place Match
Dylan Rice (Flandreau) 42-2, Sr. over Mitch Kramer (Howard) 32-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:13 (17-1)).
3rd Place Match
Kyle Laubach (Canton) 36-17, Jr. over Ethan Marx (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-14, Jr. (Dec 4-2).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton
2nd Place – Kaleb Peterson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
3rd Place – Dawson Hopkins of McCook Central/Montrose
4th Place – Jayden Even of Parker
1st Place Match
Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 41-6, Fr. over Kaleb Peterson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 30-18, Sr. (MD 11-2).
3rd Place Match
Dawson Hopkins (McCook Central/Montrose) 37-19, Sr. over Jayden Even (Parker) 27-24, Sr. (Dec 3-0).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ty Haneke of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Caleb Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose
3rd Place – Logan Donelan of Elk Point-Jefferson
4th Place – Aidyn Feldhaus of Howard
1st Place Match
Ty Haneke (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-3, Sr. over Caleb Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Logan Donelan (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-8, Jr. over Aidyn Feldhaus (Howard) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 6-4).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nick Casperson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – EJ Leetch of Howard
3rd Place – Bryce Ahlers of Canton
4th Place – Tanner Peterson of McCook Central/Montrose
1st Place Match
Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 43-0, Jr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 27-9, So. (Fall 2:22).
3rd Place Match
Bryce Ahlers (Canton) 18-8, Jr. over Tanner Peterson (McCook Central/Montrose) 19-20, So. (MD 13-3).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Devin Stork of Canton
2nd Place – Evan Kizer of Howard
3rd Place – Tanner Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
4th Place – Kasen Grengs of Flandreau
1st Place Match
Devin Stork (Canton) 40-4, Sr. over Evan Kizer (Howard) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Tanner Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-17, Jr. over Kasen Grengs (Flandreau) 25-17, Sr. (Dec 3-0).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Payton Smith of Canton
2nd Place – Austin Johnson of Flandreau
3rd Place – Keaton Wagner of Garretson
4th Place – Willie Heiberger of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
Payton Smith (Canton) 37-1, Jr. over Austin Johnson (Flandreau) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Keaton Wagner (Garretson) 17-17, Jr. over Willie Heiberger (Tri-Valley) 33-11, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trent Rus of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Austin Leuning of Tri-Valley
3rd Place – Adam Miller of Canton
4th Place – Garret Chicoine of Elk Point-Jefferson
1st Place Match
Trent Rus (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 34-5, Sr. over Austin Leuning (Tri-Valley) 21-12, Sr. (Fall 4:00).
3rd Place Match
Adam Miller (Canton) 39-8, Sr. over Garret Chicoine (Elk Point-Jefferson) 14-17, Jr. (Fall 2:15).