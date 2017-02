Cartwright Pours In School Record 41 Points In O’Gorman Win At Lincoln

Knights Win 79-48

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — O’Gorman’s Matt Cartwright tied a program record with seven three pointers and scored a school record 41 points to lead the Knights to a 79-48 win at Lincoln in boys’ prep basketball action on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!