Cemetery Dog Inspires Pet Food Drop-Off

Hills Of Rest Cemetery Hosting 2nd Annual Pet Food Fundraiser

A four-legged friend is helping to get some of his companions at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society more grub.

The Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls is hosting their second annual pet food drive drop off.

Their cemetery dog, spot, is the face of the campaign after visitors brought too much food for spot as gifts.

Hills of Rest Cemetery Manager Phil Schmitz said they took the generous donations from others as an opportunity to help out the Humane Society.

“Food is a great thing. We say for Spot’s furry friends so we get cat food and dog food are largely the two main things that we get,” said Schmitz.

The food drive will continue through the month of February.

Last year, the drive donated 1,500 pounds of food to the Humane Society.

So far this year, they’re at a little 500 pounds of food.