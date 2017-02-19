Coyote Women Pull Into First Place Tie With Western Illinois

USD Rolls Over Omaha 91-56

VERMILLION, S.D.–Six South Dakota players scored in double figures as the Coyotes took down Omaha 91-56 on senior day inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday afternoon.

It was the most balanced scoring attack for South Dakota (22-5, 11-3 Summit League) in Summit action this season. The Coyotes wrap up the regular season with a 12-1 record inside their new home.

A trio of seniors in forward Kelsey Biltoft, center Abigail Fogg and forward Bridget Arens were honored ahead of the tip.

“Our team played inspired basketball and that was so special to see on senior day,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “These two seniors have an incredible work ethic and have had great senior seasons. From the beginning of our time with her, we usually had to tell Abigail to slow down. She would work so hard in practice between ball handling, shooting and defensive drills. She continues to get better and we are excited about the senior year that she’s having.

“There is not a player in the country that epitomizes what you want your program to be better than Bridget. She’s tough, she works her tail off, she’s the team nurturer and she cares a great deal. These two have had a great year and we’re excited for that to continue.”

South Dakota continued its hot shooting streak this afternoon. The team shot 61.1 percent (33-of-54) from the floor. It was just the second time this season above 60 percent, but also the second in three games. The Coyotes have bounced back from a pair of low-scoring road games with three-straight games with an average win margin above 30 points.

Among the double-digit scorers were freshman guard Ciara Duffy with 17 points, Fogg and freshman guard Madison McKeever with 14 a piece, sophomore guard Allison Arens with 13, and sophomore guard Jaycee Bradley and junior center Kate Liveringhouse each with 10.

Omaha (13-14, 6-8 Summit League) was led by forward Michaela Dapprich’s 24 points, two shy of her career high, and guard Marissa Preston’s season-best 17 points. The Coyotes held Omaha’s leading scorer Mikaela Shaw to six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

South Dakota jumped out to its lead early, with a 12-point advantage in the first nine minutes. The Coyotes made six of their 11 threes in the first quarter and outscored the Mavericks by at least five points in each period.

The seniors combined for 20 points and 16 rebounds. Fogg tallied her second career double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. Bridget Arens added six points, six boards and five assists in her final home game.

Duffy’s 17 points came on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. She added seven rebounds and three assists. McKeever was 5-of-8 from the field, draining a career high four threes, for her 14 points. Allison Arens added five assists, four rebounds and two blocks to her 13 points. Bradley had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting with a pair of threes. Liveringhouse added 10 points and six boards.

South Dakota outrebounded Omaha 42-23. The Yotes scored 15 points off nine offensive rebounds.

The Coyotes, who lead the nation in free-throw percentage, made 14-of-15 from the line today for 93.3 percent.

South Dakota hits the road for the remaining two games. The Coyotes face IUPUI on Wednesday and Western Illinois on Saturday. South Dakota must win both games two win its third-straight Summit League regular season title.