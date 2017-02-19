Having Neck Pain? Doctors Say It Could Be “Tech Neck”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- If you have been having a lot of neck pain it could be that you are suffering from “Tech Neck”. It’s a term that doctors say comes from looking down on your smart devices for too long.

“What happens is, we look at those devices with our head in a flex position and that strains the muscles in your neck and upper back; which leads to pain and discomfort, Says Dr. Robert Joyce, Chiropractor at Sioux Falls Chiropractic.

Dr. Joyce says “Tech Neck” is a problem that has been on the rise in their clinic. He says you won’t feel the pain right away, but it comes with time.

“It’s kind of the accumulation and then all of a sudden things start to get too stressed and that’s when the pain sets in. So, unfortunately, a lot of times the pain is the last thing to show up and the first thing to go away, “says Dr. Joyce.

So I decided to go around and ask people if they knew of the issue

“I guess I hadn’t heard of the specific term, but I mean that makes sense absolutely you’d get neck strain from that, “says Jonathan Anderson.

After explaining what it was, some said they are at fault for constantly looking down on their phone.

“It makes me just want to walk like this and use my phone, “says Madison Boddy.

But others are hopeful a technological device can fix the problem.

“I could see something like google vision or those glasses later kind of solving those problems; when you could just see it on a screen in front of you rather than, but honestly I’m just lazy. Like I care way too much about the convenience than my health, I’m awful, “says Bobbie Jo Anderson.

So whether it’s your first time hearing it or the pain in your neck starts to kick in. Doctors say the problem is fixable.

“Using your backrest or a head rest maybe a chair with a head rest, so when you are sitting in your chair you can put your head in a neutral position. Instead of having to flex forward, kind of remind you to hold your head up, bring those devices up to eye level, “says Dr. Joyce.

Doctors say some symptoms to be aware of are shoulder pain, neck pain, and headaches.

To learn more about “Tech Neck” visit http://www.siouxfallschiro.com/