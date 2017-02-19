Rapid City Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Apply for Body Camera Grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Officers with the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office could be outfitted by body cameras by next summer.

The two agencies applied last week for a U.S. Department of Justice grant that would help pay for the video recording tools. The agencies should know by late summer or early fall whether the grant was approved.

The grant would cover up to $400,000 of the costs associated with the $800,000 effort. The grant would include purchasing cameras and storage equipment.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris told a city committee last week the department is “just slightly behind the curve” on body cams.

Proponents say body cams help prosecutors gain convictions and also can reduce the chance for lawsuits against police.