Roosevelt Downs Washington In Overtime

Rider Girls Win Thriller 50-48

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Peyton Stolle sank two free throws late in overtime to lift the Roosevelt Rough Riders past crosstown rival Washington 50-48 in girls’ prep basketball action Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

CORRECTION-The first highlight referring to Taylor Bonestroo is incorrect. It was actually Mackenzie Phillips.