Scoreboard Saturday, February 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCORES FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH, 2017
NHL
Wild 5, Nashville 2
USHL
Bloomington 7, Stampede 4
Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 97, Fort Wayne 89 (*Mike Daum Scores NCAA Division One High 51 Points!)
USD 86, Oral Roberts 72
Augustana 92, Upper Iowa 87 (*Final in OT)
MSU Mankato 79, Sioux Falls 67
Northern State 75, St. Cloud State 64
SMSU 89, Concordia-St. Paul 76
Mayville State 62, Dakota State 50
Dickinson State 86, Presentation 73
Concordia 99, Dordt 71
Doane 102, Mount Marty 67
Womens’ College Basketball
USD 91, Omaha 56
SDSU 76, Fort Wayne 59
Augustana 93, Upper Iowa 42
Sioux Falls 75, MSU-Mankato 65
Northern State 64, St. Cloud State 46
Concordia-St. Paul 71, SMSU 68
Mayville State 77, Dakota State 68
Dickinson State 75, Presentation 57
College of Saint Mary 72, Dakota Wesleyan 66
Concordia 90, Dordt 55
Doane 80, Mount Marty 48
College Swimming & Diving
Summit League Championships
Mens’ Team Standings
1. Denver (1060.5)
3. SDSU (508.5)
4. USD (474.5)
Womens’ Team Standings
1. Denver (1052)
3. USD (582.5)
5. SDUS (454)
College Baseball
SDSU 3, Chicago State 1
Augustana 3, Lindenwood 2
Lindenwood 2, Augustana 0
Tabor College 16, Dakota Wesleyan University 1 (5)
Northwestern College 6, Louisiana State University-Alexandria 5
Louisiana State University-Alexandria 15, Northwestern College 4 (7)
Sterling College 5, Dordt College 2
Tabor College 13, Dakota Wesleyan University 2 (7)
College Softball
Georgia State 5, SDSU 4
North Florida 7, SDSU 5
Northwestern College 4, McPherson College 3
McPherson College 4, Northwestern College 1
Presentation 11, York 6
Presentation 6, Mayville State 0
Womens’ College Tennis
Missouri 4, USD 0
SDSU 5, Montana 2
Augustana 9, MSU-Moorhead 0
Sioux Falls 6, Mary 3
Mens’ College Tennis
Northern Illinois 9, SDSU 0
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bison 88, Tiospaye Topa 44
Bon Homme 76, Colome 70, OT
Bridgewater-Emery 69, Avon 38
Chamberlain 69, Aberdeen Roncalli 64, OT
Chester 62, Deubrook 23
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Pine Ridge 61
Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Waubay/Summit 39
Faith 64, Philip 50
Flandreau 66, DeSmet 44
Flandreau Indian 84, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 69
Gregory 80, Rapid City Christian 59
Herreid/Selby Area 59, Lemmon 49
Huron 53, Harrisburg 50
James Valley Christian 75, Kimball/White Lake 56
Oelrichs 64, Edgemont 32
Pierre 77, Brandon Valley 60
Rapid City Stevens 72, Aberdeen Central 65
Scotland 33, Hanson 30
Scottsbluff, Neb. 86, Rapid City Central 64
Sioux Falls Christian 89, Tea Area 72
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 78, Sioux Falls Lincoln 48
St. Thomas More 68, Hill City 43
Wall 73, Newell 54
Watertown 48, Yankton 36
White River 75, Todd County 66
Marshall 73, Hutchinson 36
Warner Classic
Edmunds Central 54, Wilmot 52
Florence/Henry 55, Leola/Frederick 51
Highmore-Harrold 61, Eureka/Bowdle 37
Ipswich 50, Waverly-South Shore 44
Langford 38, Sully Buttes 30
Warner 54, Wolsey-Wessington 43
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 55, Rapid City Stevens 41
Brandon Valley 78, Pierre 75
Harrisburg 61, Huron 29
Rapid City Central 84, Scottsbluff, Neb. 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 44, Mitchell 24
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Sioux Falls Washington 48
Yankton 43, Watertown 35
Class 3A Region 1
Regional Final
Sioux Center 72, Forest City 50
H.S. Wrestling
Region 1A Championship
Team Standings
1. Watertown (223)
2. Brookings (150)
3. Roosevelt (135.5)
4. Madison (114)
5. West Central (97)
Region 3A Championship
Team Standings
1. Pierre (237.5)
2. Aberdeen (198)
3. Mitchell (143.5)
4. Huron (139)
5. Milbank (82.5)
Region 1B Championship
Team Standings
1. Redfield/Doland (141)
2. Sisseton (132)
3. Webster (130)
4. Clark/Willow Lake (122)
5. Potter County (92)
Region 2B Championship
Team Standings
1. Canton (191)
2. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson (190)
3. Howard (111)
4. Tri-Valley (92)
5. Elk Point-Jefferson (88)
Region 3B Championship
Team Standings
1. Winner (138)
2. Bon Homme/Scotland (134)
3. Parkston (129)
4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (103)
5. Wagner (81.5)
Region 4B Championship
Team Standings
1. Philip (211)
2. Mobridge-Pollock (164)
3. Hot Springs (113)
4. Custer/Edgemont (111.5)
5. Stanley County (104)