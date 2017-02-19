Scoreboard Saturday, February 18th

Scores For Saturday, February 18, 2017
Zach Borg
NHL
Wild 5, Nashville 2

USHL
Bloomington 7, Stampede 4

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 97, Fort Wayne 89 (*Mike Daum Scores NCAA Division One High 51 Points!)

USD 86, Oral Roberts 72

Augustana 92, Upper Iowa 87 (*Final in OT)

MSU Mankato 79, Sioux Falls 67

Northern State 75, St. Cloud State 64

SMSU 89, Concordia-St. Paul 76

Mayville State 62, Dakota State 50

Dickinson State 86, Presentation 73

Concordia 99, Dordt 71

Doane 102, Mount Marty 67

Womens’ College Basketball
USD 91, Omaha 56

SDSU 76, Fort Wayne 59

Augustana 93, Upper Iowa 42

Sioux Falls 75, MSU-Mankato 65

Northern State 64, St. Cloud State 46

Concordia-St. Paul 71, SMSU 68

Mayville State 77, Dakota State 68

Dickinson State 75, Presentation 57

College of Saint Mary 72, Dakota Wesleyan 66

Concordia 90, Dordt 55

Doane 80, Mount Marty 48

College Swimming & Diving 
Summit League Championships
Mens’ Team Standings
1.  Denver (1060.5)

3.  SDSU (508.5)

4.  USD (474.5)

Womens’ Team Standings 
1.  Denver (1052)

3.  USD (582.5)

5.  SDUS (454)

College Baseball
SDSU 3, Chicago State 1

Augustana 3, Lindenwood 2

Lindenwood 2, Augustana 0

Tabor College 16, Dakota Wesleyan University 1 (5)

Northwestern College 6, Louisiana State University-Alexandria 5

Louisiana State University-Alexandria 15, Northwestern College 4 (7)

Sterling College 5, Dordt College 2

Tabor College 13, Dakota Wesleyan University 2 (7)

College Softball
Georgia State 5, SDSU 4

North Florida 7, SDSU 5

Northwestern College 4, McPherson College 3

McPherson College 4, Northwestern College 1

Presentation 11, York 6

Presentation 6, Mayville State 0

Womens’ College Tennis
Missouri 4, USD 0

SDSU 5, Montana 2

Augustana 9, MSU-Moorhead 0

Sioux Falls 6, Mary 3

Mens’ College Tennis 
Northern Illinois 9, SDSU 0

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bison 88, Tiospaye Topa 44

Bon Homme 76, Colome 70, OT

Bridgewater-Emery 69, Avon 38

Chamberlain 69, Aberdeen Roncalli 64, OT

Chester 62, Deubrook 23

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Pine Ridge 61

Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Waubay/Summit 39

Faith 64, Philip 50

Flandreau 66, DeSmet 44

Flandreau Indian 84, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 69

Gregory 80, Rapid City Christian 59

Herreid/Selby Area 59, Lemmon 49

Huron 53, Harrisburg 50

James Valley Christian 75, Kimball/White Lake 56

Oelrichs 64, Edgemont 32

Pierre 77, Brandon Valley 60

Rapid City Stevens 72, Aberdeen Central 65

Scotland 33, Hanson 30

Scottsbluff, Neb. 86, Rapid City Central 64

Sioux Falls Christian 89, Tea Area 72

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 78, Sioux Falls Lincoln 48

St. Thomas More 68, Hill City 43

Wall 73, Newell 54

Watertown 48, Yankton 36

White River 75, Todd County 66

Marshall 73, Hutchinson 36

Warner Classic
Edmunds Central 54, Wilmot 52

Florence/Henry 55, Leola/Frederick 51

Highmore-Harrold 61, Eureka/Bowdle 37

Ipswich 50, Waverly-South Shore 44

Langford 38, Sully Buttes 30

Warner 54, Wolsey-Wessington 43

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 55, Rapid City Stevens 41

Brandon Valley 78, Pierre 75

Harrisburg 61, Huron 29

Rapid City Central 84, Scottsbluff, Neb. 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 44, Mitchell 24

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Sioux Falls Washington 48

Yankton 43, Watertown 35

Class 3A Region 1
Regional Final
Sioux Center 72, Forest City 50

H.S. Wrestling
Region 1A Championship
Team Standings
1.  Watertown (223)

2.  Brookings (150)

3.  Roosevelt (135.5)

4.  Madison (114)

5.  West Central (97)

Region 3A Championship
Team Standings
1.  Pierre (237.5)

2.  Aberdeen (198)

3.  Mitchell (143.5)

4.  Huron (139)

5.  Milbank (82.5)

Region 1B Championship
Team Standings
1.  Redfield/Doland (141)

2.  Sisseton (132)

3.  Webster (130)

4.  Clark/Willow Lake (122)

5.  Potter County (92)

Region 2B Championship
Team Standings
1.  Canton (191)

2.  Beresford/Alcester-Hudson (190)

3.  Howard (111)

4.  Tri-Valley (92)

5.  Elk Point-Jefferson (88)

Region 3B Championship
Team Standings
1.  Winner (138)

2.  Bon Homme/Scotland (134)

3.  Parkston (129)

4.  Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (103)

5.  Wagner (81.5)

Region 4B Championship
Team Standings
1.  Philip (211)

2.  Mobridge-Pollock (164)

3.  Hot Springs (113)

4.  Custer/Edgemont (111.5)

5.  Stanley County (104)

