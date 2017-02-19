Spud Wins The Race, Stampede Lose The Game

Sellout Sees Sioux Falls Lose To Bloomington 7-4

Sioux Falls, SD—A sellout crowd of 10,678 were loud, but couldn’t help end the Stampede’s woes as the Herd fell 7-4 to the Bloomington Thunder Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. A combined nine goals were scored in the second period, but the Herd were unable to rally behind the crowd. Spud was the star of the game as he edged out Charlie at the finish line to take home the 10th annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races. Stampede players wore special wiener dog themed jerseys to benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue during the game.

Max Johnson scored twice while Josh Passolt and Jack Doremus added goals for the Herd who are now winless in eight straight games (0-6-2) and have not won a game since January 27th. Mikhali Berdin started the night in goal, stopping 20 of 25 shots while Jeremy Swayman stopped 19 of 21 in relief for Sioux Falls who allowed two power play goals and two shorthanded goals on the night.

The Stampede were hoping to use the large crowd to energize them early, but the Thunder had other plans, holding the Herd in place. Midway through the first period the Stampede were on a power play, but it would be the Thunder taking advantage. August Von Ungern-Sternberg took the puck right off a Stampede’s defenseman’s stick and scored shorthanded 10:19 into the game. Jason Smallidge added a power play goal just three minutes later and Bloomington led 2-0 after one.

The second was wild and crazy for all 10,678 fans in attendance. Bloomington scored 1:04 in to take a 3-0 lead, but Johnson responded with a goal of his own just seconds later to get the Herd on the board. Minutes later Bloomington took a 4-1 lead on another shorthanded goal, but the Stampede responded scoring on that power play moments later when Josh Passolt beat Thunder goaltender Gabriel Mollot-Hill five-hole.

The craziness continued as Bloomington would register goals at 7:12 and 14:08 to take a 6-2 lead. The Herd responded with goals from Johnson and Doremus just over a minute apart to get the crowd back on their feet and the team back into game. Just as it appeared the Stampede might make a comeback, the Thunder scored just 14 seconds after Doremus’ goal when Vladislav Dzhioshvili slipped past the Stampede defense and wristed a shot past Swayman to make it 7-4.

Sioux Falls tried to rally in the third, but with it being their fifth game in eight days just didn’t have enough energy to get it done.

Bloomington outshot the Herd 46-35 on the night and went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Herd were also 2-for-5, but allowed two shorthanded goals.

The Herd return to action next Friday night when they travel to Kearney, Nebraska to face the Tri-City Storm at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch the game live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM and kelo.com starting at 6:40 PM with pre-game coverage.