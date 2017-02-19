USD Clips Golden Eagles To Remain In First Place

USD Wins Home Finale 86-72

VERMILLION, S.D.—Matt Mooney scored 13 points, Tyler Flack had 12, and the Coyote bench combined for 43 points in South Dakota’s 86-72 win against Oral Roberts Saturday on Senior Day at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (19-10, 10-4 Summit) stayed atop the Summit League standings by winning its fourth in a row and finished the regular season 13-1 in its new facility, the team’s best home mark in eight years. South Dakota also avenged a 10-point loss at Oral Roberts back in mid-January and have now beaten every Summit League team this season.

The Golden Eagles (8-21, 4-11) got 17 points each from big men Albert Owens and Emmanuel Nzekwesi, but lost for the seventh time in their last eight games. Oral Roberts will need a win next week against North Dakota State and a lot of help to extend its season to the Summit League Tournament.

Flack, the lone senior on USD’s roster, was 6 of 9 from the field. He also had three boards, two assists and blocked two shots. He also got a lot of help from his teammates.

Tyler Hagedorn came off the bench and hit four 3-pointers in the first half. Tyler Peterson, also off the bench, scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and finished 5 of 8 from the field. Backup point guard Triston Simpson hit two 3’s, handed out three assists and had 12 points. Add Brandon Armstrong’s five points, and the Coyotes’ four reserves combined to make 15-of-25 shots from the field. They also combined for 14 rebounds and Peterson had three steals.

South Dakota led 40-31 at the half and by as many as 14 points in the second half. Oral Roberts used a 10-2 run near the midpoint of the second half to close within six points at 61-55 with 9:25 remaining. But USD point guard Trey Dickerson scored on a tough drive to the lane and Simpson followed with a 3 to push the lead back to double digits.

Nzekwesi’s steal and dunk on the other end pulled the Eagles within seven points at 73-66 with 4:45 left, but Carlton Hurst and Simpson got back-to-back layups to make it 77-66 with 3:29 to go.

The Coyotes made 22 of 27 free throws compared to 18 of 27 for Oral Roberts. USD also had a 36-30 edge on the boards. South Dakota shot 51 percent from the field, marking the fifth straight game that USD has shot better than 50 percent from the field.

South Dakota wraps up its regular season on the road at Western Illinois Thursday and at IUPUI Saturday.