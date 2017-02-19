Vikings Get Crucial Overtime Win Over Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University men’s basketball was 4 of 6 from the field in overtime, including a pair of 3-pointers, earning a 92-87 win over Upper Iowa (19-9, 16-6 NSIC) in front of 3,371 fans in the regular season finale at Sioux Falls Arena Saturday night. The Vikings finish the regular season 21-7, including 16-6 in conference play. Augustana earned the No. 3 seed in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament and will host North Division No. 6 seed on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Tonight’s game had big regional implications as well as the Vikings entered the game ranked eighth in the NCAA Central Region rankings. Upper Iowa was the seventh-ranked team.

Augustana celebrated Senior Night on Saturday and the seniors helped the Vikings earn a big win in their final game at the Sioux Falls Arena. Mike Busack recorded matched his career-high in points (27) and rebounds (14) to lead the Vikings. Busack also went over 1,000 career points in tonight’s win. He scored 573 points in three seasons at Minnesota State, Mankato and has scored 445 this season giving him 1,018 for his career.

Zach Huisken also went off for a career-high in points in the win over Upper Iowa. Huisken was 8 of 13 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free throw line finishing with 18 points.

Five players finished in double-figures on the night as Adam Beyer added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jordan Spencer pitched in with 13 points and eight assists while John Warren added 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

After shooting 35.1 percent from the field in the first half, Augustana finished the game shooting 44.7 percent (34 of 76). The Vikings were 9 of 25 (36 percent) from 3-point range and 15 of 19 from the free throw line.

Upper Iowa was led by Jordan Hay’s 20 points. The Peacocks shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and finished the game hitting 31 of 64 shots (44.7 percent).

For the second night in a row, Huisken sparked Augustana to an early lead. The Vikings started just 5 of 14 from the field but Huisken scored six early points to give his team an early 12-8 lead just over five minutes into the game. Augustana grabbed the four-point lead before both teams went on a two and a half minute drought.

Upper Iowa took its first lead of the game with 12:14 left in the first half after a jumper by Kam Rowan. The Peacocks went on a 12-2 run while the Vikings went cold from the field. Augustana was 1 of 8 from the fielding during the stretch while UIU built a nine-point lead of 23-14.

Augustana cut into UIU’s lead getting it down to four with 5:51 left in the half after a 3-pointer by Steven Schaefer. Upper Iowa got two straight 3-pointers from Weeber and went into the locker room with a 37-30 lead.

Augustana finished the half shooting 35 percent (13 of 37) from the field, hitting just 2 of 11 from behind the arc. Huisken led the Vikings with eight points on 4 of 6 shooting.

Upper Iowa shot 50 percent (16 of 32) from the field and hit 4 of 14 from 3-point range, getting a pair of late 3-pointers from Weeber.

Upper Iowa stretched its lead to eight early in the second half but Busack sparked the Vikings on an 11-3 run, converting a 3-point-play and knocking down a big three to put him over 1,000 points for his career and help the Vikings back into the game.

Steven Schaefer knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night to tie the game at 44 and the two teams would play to seven more tie scores before needing overtime to decide a winner.

The Vikings took a 50-48 lead with 11:54 to play but Upper Iowa had an answer every time the Vikings would go in front. The Peacocks hit 5 of their next 8 shots, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc to build a seven-point lead of 64-57.

Augustana fired right back scoring 10 of the game’s next 12 points to regain the lead at 67-66 with a 3-pointer by Busack with 5:09 to go. Upper Iowa answered with a three and led by two twice over the next two minutes. Huisken hit a pair of big free throws with 1:14 remaining in the game to give Augustana a 75-73 lead but the Peacocks hit two free throws of their own with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game back up at 75, where it would be headed into overtime.

Augustana came out firing in overtime, hitting 4 of 5 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers to build a six-point lead at 86-80. Busack and Spencer hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Vikings up by six and Upper Iowa would turn to fouling. Augustana made all six of its free throw attempts down the stretch, hitting 7 of 7 attempts in the extra frame, to earn the hard-fought 92-87 win over UIU.

Augustana earned the No. 3 seed in the South Division in the NSIC/Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament which will be announced later Saturday night. The Vikings will host a first round game on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.