Watertown, Roosevelt, Brookings & Madison Rack Up Wins In Region 1A
Arrows Take Team Title
HARTFORD, S.D. — Watertown took the Region 1A Team Championship with Brookings, Roosevelt and Madison all putting up strong showings.
H.S. Wrestling
Region 1A Championship
Team Standings
1. Watertown (223)
2. Brookings (150)
3. Roosevelt (135.5)
4. Madison (114)
5. West Central (97)
Individual Results
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sf Roosevelt
2nd Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown
3rd Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings
4th Place – Carter Heumiller of West Central
1st Place Match
Riley Hollingshead (Sf Roosevelt) 29-10, 8th. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 22-15, Fr. (MD 13-4).
3rd Place Match
Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 26-17, So. over Carter Heumiller (West Central) 26-21, Fr. (Fall 3:18).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Colby Mennis of Madison
2nd Place – Eli Kadoun of Sf Roosevelt
3rd Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown
4th Place – Jason Nixon of Brookings
1st Place Match
Colby Mennis (Madison) 34-8, Fr. over Eli Kadoun (Sf Roosevelt) 27-8, Fr. (MD 13-0).
3rd Place Match
Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 31-13, Fr. over Jason Nixon (Brookings) 22-14, So. (Dec 3-0).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown
2nd Place – Carson Klinkhammer of Brookings
3rd Place – Daniel Momotic of Sf Roosevelt
4th Place – Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 31-11, Jr. over Carson Klinkhammer (Brookings) 24-14, Sr. (MD 10-2).
3rd Place Match
Daniel Momotic (Sf Roosevelt) 13-17, 8th. over Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 16-16, 8th. (Dec 11-5).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Aydan Mack of Watertown
2nd Place – Tigh Hight of Sf O`Gorman
3rd Place – Scott Warwick of Dell Rapids
4th Place – Sam Lehman of Brookings
1st Place Match
Aydan Mack (Watertown) 22-11, Sr. over Tigh Hight (Sf O`Gorman) 28-11, Jr. (MD 12-3).
3rd Place Match
Scott Warwick (Dell Rapids) 15-18, Sr. over Sam Lehman (Brookings) 23-16, So. (Fall 3:47).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brady Bollinger of Watertown
2nd Place – Caden Ideker of West Central
3rd Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison
4th Place – Tanner Swab of Sf Roosevelt
1st Place Match
Brady Bollinger (Watertown) 26-12, Sr. over Caden Ideker (West Central) 23-11, So. (M. For.).
3rd Place Match
Nolan Johnson (Madison) 32-10, So. over Tanner Swab (Sf Roosevelt) 15-12, So. (Fall 2:10).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bailey Mennis of Madison
2nd Place – Kyle Tulowetzke of Watertown
3rd Place – Logan Halma of Sf Roosevelt
4th Place – Max Lamer of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
Bailey Mennis (Madison) 27-5, Sr. over Kyle Tulowetzke (Watertown) 26-4, Sr. (Dec 9-5).
3rd Place Match
Logan Halma (Sf Roosevelt) 12-16, So. over Max Lamer (Dell Rapids) 14-24, So. (Dec 5-4).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Noah Guse of Madison
2nd Place – Josh Cid of Sf Roosevelt
3rd Place – Trevor Ripplinger of Watertown
4th Place – TJ Scheafer of Sf O`Gorman
1st Place Match
Noah Guse (Madison) 24-3, Sr. over Josh Cid (Sf Roosevelt) 19-10, Sr. (Dec 10-7).
3rd Place Match
Trevor Ripplinger (Watertown) 16-13, Sr. over TJ Scheafer (Sf O`Gorman) 30-16, Sr. (Dec 6-0).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Lohr of Sf Roosevelt
2nd Place – Kesmond Willert of Brookings
3rd Place – Jarred Hodges of Madison
4th Place – Nathan Tuttle of Watertown
1st Place Match
Carter Lohr (Sf Roosevelt) 27-0, Jr. over Kesmond Willert (Brookings) 22-9, Sr. (MD 11-3).
3rd Place Match
Jarred Hodges (Madison) 32-11, Jr. over Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 20-16, Jr. (Fall 1:56).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kobe Kortan of Sf Roosevelt
2nd Place – Tristen Boeckholt of West Central
3rd Place – Tate Coon of Brookings
4th Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown
1st Place Match
Kobe Kortan (Sf Roosevelt) 24-5, Sr. over Tristen Boeckholt (West Central) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Tate Coon (Brookings) 28-9, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 18-18, Fr. (MD 13-4).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings
2nd Place – Jason Simon of West Central
3rd Place – Jon Binstock of Sf O`Gorman
4th Place – Austin Hanson of Watertown
1st Place Match
Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 30-2, So. over Jason Simon (West Central) 16-4, Jr. (Fall 1:49).
3rd Place Match
Jon Binstock (Sf O`Gorman) 30-20, Jr. over Austin Hanson (Watertown) 20-19, Sr. (Dec 9-6).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mason Wickherst of Watertown
2nd Place – Jared Mettler of West Central
3rd Place – Joey Otta of Sf Roosevelt
4th Place – Logan Hadley of Brookings
1st Place Match
Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 31-5, Sr. over Jared Mettler (West Central) 36-10, Sr. (Fall 3:59).
3rd Place Match
Joey Otta (Sf Roosevelt) 18-8, So. over Logan Hadley (Brookings) 24-16, Sr. (Fall 4:01).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nate Guthmiller of Madison
2nd Place – Riley Hollander of West Central
3rd Place – Cole Eidem of Brookings
4th Place – Ledgend Thorson of Watertown
1st Place Match
Nate Guthmiller (Madison) 31-5, Sr. over Riley Hollander (West Central) 29-7, Sr. (MD 10-2).
3rd Place Match
Cole Eidem (Brookings) 24-14, Sr. over Ledgend Thorson (Watertown) 17-19, Jr. (Fall 2:50).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ben Cavigielli of Dell Rapids
2nd Place – Lincoln Stahl of Watertown
3rd Place – Gus Miller of Brookings
4th Place – Kyle Becker of West Central
1st Place Match
Ben Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 29-17, Jr. over Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 17-19, Fr. (Fall 4:22).
3rd Place Match
Gus Miller (Brookings) 25-18, Fr. over Kyle Becker (West Central) 12-11, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dane Stahl of Watertown
2nd Place – Eddie Miller of Brookings
3rd Place – Nick Palmer of Dell Rapids
4th Place – Kenley Lamberty of Sf O`Gorman
1st Place Match
Dane Stahl (Watertown) 32-7, Jr. over Eddie Miller (Brookings) 24-3, Sr. (M. For.).
3rd Place Match
Nick Palmer (Dell Rapids) 20-17, Jr. over Kenley Lamberty (Sf O`Gorman) 19-20, Jr. (Fall 2:08).