Watertown, Roosevelt, Brookings & Madison Rack Up Wins In Region 1A

Arrows Take Team Title

HARTFORD, S.D. — Watertown took the Region 1A Team Championship with Brookings, Roosevelt and Madison all putting up strong showings.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

H.S. Wrestling

Region 1A Championship

Team Standings

1. Watertown (223)

2. Brookings (150)

3. Roosevelt (135.5)

4. Madison (114)

5. West Central (97)

Individual Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sf Roosevelt

2nd Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown

3rd Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings

4th Place – Carter Heumiller of West Central

1st Place Match

Riley Hollingshead (Sf Roosevelt) 29-10, 8th. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 22-15, Fr. (MD 13-4).

3rd Place Match

Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 26-17, So. over Carter Heumiller (West Central) 26-21, Fr. (Fall 3:18).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Colby Mennis of Madison

2nd Place – Eli Kadoun of Sf Roosevelt

3rd Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown

4th Place – Jason Nixon of Brookings

1st Place Match

Colby Mennis (Madison) 34-8, Fr. over Eli Kadoun (Sf Roosevelt) 27-8, Fr. (MD 13-0).

3rd Place Match

Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 31-13, Fr. over Jason Nixon (Brookings) 22-14, So. (Dec 3-0).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown

2nd Place – Carson Klinkhammer of Brookings

3rd Place – Daniel Momotic of Sf Roosevelt

4th Place – Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids

1st Place Match

Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 31-11, Jr. over Carson Klinkhammer (Brookings) 24-14, Sr. (MD 10-2).

3rd Place Match

Daniel Momotic (Sf Roosevelt) 13-17, 8th. over Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 16-16, 8th. (Dec 11-5).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Aydan Mack of Watertown

2nd Place – Tigh Hight of Sf O`Gorman

3rd Place – Scott Warwick of Dell Rapids

4th Place – Sam Lehman of Brookings

1st Place Match

Aydan Mack (Watertown) 22-11, Sr. over Tigh Hight (Sf O`Gorman) 28-11, Jr. (MD 12-3).

3rd Place Match

Scott Warwick (Dell Rapids) 15-18, Sr. over Sam Lehman (Brookings) 23-16, So. (Fall 3:47).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brady Bollinger of Watertown

2nd Place – Caden Ideker of West Central

3rd Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison

4th Place – Tanner Swab of Sf Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Brady Bollinger (Watertown) 26-12, Sr. over Caden Ideker (West Central) 23-11, So. (M. For.).

3rd Place Match

Nolan Johnson (Madison) 32-10, So. over Tanner Swab (Sf Roosevelt) 15-12, So. (Fall 2:10).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bailey Mennis of Madison

2nd Place – Kyle Tulowetzke of Watertown

3rd Place – Logan Halma of Sf Roosevelt

4th Place – Max Lamer of Dell Rapids

1st Place Match

Bailey Mennis (Madison) 27-5, Sr. over Kyle Tulowetzke (Watertown) 26-4, Sr. (Dec 9-5).

3rd Place Match

Logan Halma (Sf Roosevelt) 12-16, So. over Max Lamer (Dell Rapids) 14-24, So. (Dec 5-4).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Noah Guse of Madison

2nd Place – Josh Cid of Sf Roosevelt

3rd Place – Trevor Ripplinger of Watertown

4th Place – TJ Scheafer of Sf O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Noah Guse (Madison) 24-3, Sr. over Josh Cid (Sf Roosevelt) 19-10, Sr. (Dec 10-7).

3rd Place Match

Trevor Ripplinger (Watertown) 16-13, Sr. over TJ Scheafer (Sf O`Gorman) 30-16, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Lohr of Sf Roosevelt

2nd Place – Kesmond Willert of Brookings

3rd Place – Jarred Hodges of Madison

4th Place – Nathan Tuttle of Watertown

1st Place Match

Carter Lohr (Sf Roosevelt) 27-0, Jr. over Kesmond Willert (Brookings) 22-9, Sr. (MD 11-3).

3rd Place Match

Jarred Hodges (Madison) 32-11, Jr. over Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 20-16, Jr. (Fall 1:56).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kobe Kortan of Sf Roosevelt

2nd Place – Tristen Boeckholt of West Central

3rd Place – Tate Coon of Brookings

4th Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown

1st Place Match

Kobe Kortan (Sf Roosevelt) 24-5, Sr. over Tristen Boeckholt (West Central) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Tate Coon (Brookings) 28-9, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 18-18, Fr. (MD 13-4).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings

2nd Place – Jason Simon of West Central

3rd Place – Jon Binstock of Sf O`Gorman

4th Place – Austin Hanson of Watertown

1st Place Match

Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 30-2, So. over Jason Simon (West Central) 16-4, Jr. (Fall 1:49).

3rd Place Match

Jon Binstock (Sf O`Gorman) 30-20, Jr. over Austin Hanson (Watertown) 20-19, Sr. (Dec 9-6).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mason Wickherst of Watertown

2nd Place – Jared Mettler of West Central

3rd Place – Joey Otta of Sf Roosevelt

4th Place – Logan Hadley of Brookings

1st Place Match

Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 31-5, Sr. over Jared Mettler (West Central) 36-10, Sr. (Fall 3:59).

3rd Place Match

Joey Otta (Sf Roosevelt) 18-8, So. over Logan Hadley (Brookings) 24-16, Sr. (Fall 4:01).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nate Guthmiller of Madison

2nd Place – Riley Hollander of West Central

3rd Place – Cole Eidem of Brookings

4th Place – Ledgend Thorson of Watertown

1st Place Match

Nate Guthmiller (Madison) 31-5, Sr. over Riley Hollander (West Central) 29-7, Sr. (MD 10-2).

3rd Place Match

Cole Eidem (Brookings) 24-14, Sr. over Ledgend Thorson (Watertown) 17-19, Jr. (Fall 2:50).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ben Cavigielli of Dell Rapids

2nd Place – Lincoln Stahl of Watertown

3rd Place – Gus Miller of Brookings

4th Place – Kyle Becker of West Central

1st Place Match

Ben Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 29-17, Jr. over Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 17-19, Fr. (Fall 4:22).

3rd Place Match

Gus Miller (Brookings) 25-18, Fr. over Kyle Becker (West Central) 12-11, Jr. (Dec 6-2).