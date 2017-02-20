GreatLIFE Acquires Kansas City Golf Clubs: Offers Year Round Tee Times

GREATLIFE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN 18 KANSAS CITY AREA GOLF COURSES AND COUNTRY CLUBS

SIOUX FALLS – Today, GreatLIFE announced its acquisition of 18 golf courses/country clubs in the Kansas City area making sure that all its members have the opportunity to golf year round.

On January 1, 2017, Thomas P. Walsh Sr. and Tom Walsh Jr. acquired significant ownership in 18 Kansas City area golf courses and country clubs, greatly expanding benefits and options for GreatLIFE members.

“This is excellent for our membership because it adds substantially more year round golf opportunity,” says Walsh Sr. “And these are truly beautiful courses.”

The golf courses and country clubs include:

Canyon Farms Golf Club

Staley Farms Golf Club

St. Joseph Country Club

Tallgrass Country Club

Deer Creek Golf Club

Falcon Ridge Golf Club

Hillcrest Golf Club

Prairie Highlands Golf Club

Blue Springs CountryClub

Drumm Farm Golf Club

Liberty Hills Golf Club

Green Hills Golf Club

Leavenworth Golf Club

Osage National Golf Resort

Painted Hills Golf Club

River Oaks Golf Club

The Oaks Golf Club

GreatLIFE says members will either receive free or greatly reduced green fees and in addition to the newly acquired courses and country clubs, members will have access 25 other GreatLIFE courses in Kansas.

“Stay & Play” is an all-inclusive package that is available to GreatLIFE members with 3 and 5-day options at the Topeka Ramada Inn.

Additional packages are being set up in the Kansas City area and GreatLIFE says that more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the Kansas City area, GreatLIFE golf courses and country clubs, and to make tee times go to http://www.greatlifekc.com