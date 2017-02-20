GreatLIFE Acquires Kansas City Golf Clubs: Offers Year Round Tee Times
GREATLIFE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN 18 KANSAS CITY AREA GOLF COURSES AND COUNTRY CLUBS
SIOUX FALLS – Today, GreatLIFE announced its acquisition of 18 golf courses/country clubs in the Kansas City area making sure that all its members have the opportunity to golf year round.
On January 1, 2017, Thomas P. Walsh Sr. and Tom Walsh Jr. acquired significant ownership in 18 Kansas City area golf courses and country clubs, greatly expanding benefits and options for GreatLIFE members.
“This is excellent for our membership because it adds substantially more year round golf opportunity,” says Walsh Sr. “And these are truly beautiful courses.”
The golf courses and country clubs include:
- Canyon Farms Golf Club
- Staley Farms Golf Club
- St. Joseph Country Club
- Tallgrass Country Club
- Deer Creek Golf Club
- Falcon Ridge Golf Club
- Hillcrest Golf Club
- Prairie Highlands Golf Club
- Blue Springs CountryClub
- Drumm Farm Golf Club
- Liberty Hills Golf Club
- Green Hills Golf Club
- Leavenworth Golf Club
- Osage National Golf Resort
- Painted Hills Golf Club
- River Oaks Golf Club
- The Oaks Golf Club
GreatLIFE says members will either receive free or greatly reduced green fees and in addition to the newly acquired courses and country clubs, members will have access 25 other GreatLIFE courses in Kansas.
“Stay & Play” is an all-inclusive package that is available to GreatLIFE members with 3 and 5-day options at the Topeka Ramada Inn.
Additional packages are being set up in the Kansas City area and GreatLIFE says that more details will be announced in the coming weeks.
To learn more about the Kansas City area, GreatLIFE golf courses and country clubs, and to make tee times go to http://www.greatlifekc.com