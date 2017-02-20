Coyote Women Filling Up Their “Toolbox”

USD Pulls Into First Place Tie With Western Illinois

VERMILLION, S.D. — Entering the final week of play the Summit League regular season women’s championship is up for grabs.

The Coyotes did their part yesterday to keep pace, winning the home finale 91-56 over Omaha. The victory vaults USD into a first place tie with Western Illinois, whom the Coyotes will conclude the regular season with next weekend.

They hope a special mantra will have them ready to go for that and the following week’s Summit League Tournament.

“In our locker room we have a tool box and each game we put a tool in that box so that by the end of the year our kids understand that by the time we get to the Summit League Tournament the goal is to have all the tools in your toolbox to play against anything that you see.” USD Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says.

“Games are won with defense so if you want to win you have to really lock down on defense, no personnel, and rebound. Winning the rebounding war is going to be huge and I think everybody has bought into the process of what it’s going to take to accomplish something.” USD Senior Forward Bridget Arens says.

The Coyotes visit IUPUI on Wednesday at 6 followed by their 4:30 game at Western on Saturday.