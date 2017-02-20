Daum Calls 51-Point Game Surreal

SDSU Redshirt Sophomore Has Highest Scoring Game In Division One

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Most of the SDSU campus, and for that matter a lot of the college basketball world, is still buzzing about what Mike Daum did last night in Fort Wayne.

After scoring 42 points in a January win over the Mastodons, Daum went off for an NCAA Division One High 51 points last night in the Jacks 97-89 win at Fort Wayne. It fell just two point shy of Nate Wolters school record of 53, also in Fort Wayne four years ago.

Mike told us today that it’s the most he’s ever scored in a game at any level, even if he didn’t exactly know it at first!

“I was definitely lost in the game. It was surreal after the game. I had no idea what I was at and it was a couple of my teammates, we were walking into the locker room, they’re like holy cow dude, that’s crazy what just happened! I was like what did I have? They’re like 51 and I said holy cow!” Daum says.

SDSU concludes the regular season on Saturday with a 4 PM home game against Denver.