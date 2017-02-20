Great Bear Closes For The Week, Reopens Saturday

SIOUX FALLS – Great Bear Ski Valley announced on Sunday that it will be closed this week but hopes to open again this weekend. Great Bear attributes the week close to the warm temperatures. But with snow expected this Friday and with temperatures dipping back into the 30’s this weekend they hope to open again on Saturday.

Great Bear Ski Valley released this statement on their Facebook:

“Due to the mild weather conditions Great Bear Ski Valley will not be open for skiing, snowboarding or tubing Monday February 20th – Friday February 24th. We hope to reopen Saturday February 25th. Stay tuned to www.greatbearpark.com for the latest updates.”