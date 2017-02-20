Hundreds Rally In Rapid City Against, For President Trump

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Hundreds of people turned out in Rapid City to both oppose Donald Trump on Presidents Day and also to support the new Republican president.

A larger anti-Trump faction stood on a street corner Monday as part of a “Not My President” protest, similar to other demonstrations being held across the country. A group supporting the president lined up on a different corner at the same intersection.

The Rapid City Journal reports both sides held signs supporting their positions. Anti-Trump protesters held posters saying “Make America Think Again,” and “Build bridges, not walls.”

Supporters of the president waved American flags and held signs saying “God Bless our Presidents; Go Trump” and “Veterans for Trump.”

Police were on hand. The crowds remained peaceful.

