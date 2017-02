Mitchell Native Waddell Wins Big Ten Title

100 Yard Backstroke Champion

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND — Mitchell’s Tevyn Waddell is a Big 10 champion!

Now swimming for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Mitchell native won the 100 yard backstroke at the Big Ten Swimming and Diving meet in West Lafayette Indiana on Friday. Waddell won the race in 52.09 seconds, edging Michigan’s Clara Smiddy by two-hundredths of a second